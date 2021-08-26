3 keys to success for UTA volleyball’s season opener against the University of the Incarnate Word

The volleyball team is set to begin their 2021 season at the Abilene Christian University Invitational against the University of the Incarnate Word on Friday at noon.
Following Friday’s match, UTA will play Abilene Christian University on Saturday at noon, followed by a rematch against Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. in their final match of the invitational.
Here are three keys to a UTA victory to begin their 2021 campaign.
1. Returning experience can bolster the Mavs
The Mavericks return five players, who played in 80 or more sets last season. Sophomore libero Alli Wells led the Mavericks in 2020 with 89 sets, with fellow freshman defensive specialist Alyssa Duran at 88.
Wells is the reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Conference First Team honors in 2020.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Towsend was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, with freshman outside hitters Briana Brown and Brianna Ford also receiving Second Team selections.
With the experience and accolades that UTA brings, it should boost them at the start of the season.
2. Duplicating last season’s hot start to begin 2021
The Lady Mavs have won consecutive season openers with victories over Dallas Baptist University in 2019 and Little Rock in 2020.
Even without a nonconference slate in the fall of 2020, UTA was able to perform at a high level to begin the year.
UTA won eight of their first nine matches, including three game sweeps of Little Rock and University of Louisiana Monroe.
UTA must produce wins in the tournament if they want to have the same success as they did in the beginning of 2020.
3. Good history against both programs
The Mavericks won all three meetings against Incarnate Word, with the most recent being on Sept. 6, 2019, with a 3-0 victory at the College Park Center.
UTA has not lost a single match to the Cardinals, with all three previous games finishing with 3-0 victories for the Mavericks.
UTA holds a 4-2 all-time record against Abilene Christian and won the first three matchups.
The Mavericks split the series last season on January 29 and 30. UTA won the first match 3-2, then fell to the Lady Wildcats 2-3 in the following game.
