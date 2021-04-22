3 keys that could play a pivotal role in UTA baseball’s upcoming matchups

THE SHORTHORN

Is seeking work study student assistants for our reception desk for summer and fall.Prompt, cheerful, students with professional attitudes are encouraged to apply to answer office phones and greet guests from behind a plexiglass COVID barrier.Preference is given to students available to work some mornings. This in-office job offers flexible hours and plenty of time to study.Apply through Handshake for job #4515895 or call 817-272-3188 for more information.