3 keys that could play a pivotal role in UTA baseball’s upcoming matchups

The baseball team (17-20, 7-5) returns to the diamond this weekend with a three-game series against former Southland Conference foe McNeese State University starting at 1:00 p.m Saturday at Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The Mavericks continue their slate with their third matchup of the season against TCU at 6:30 p.m Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Here’s three keys to how UTA can improve their overall record heading into the back half of the regular season.
1. Chasing triple digits
Only four players in UTA baseball history have accumulated 100 or more strikeouts in a season. Junior pitcher Carlos Tavera is looking to be another member of that list. He currently sits at 68 strike outs on the season with 17 games left.
Tavera has thrown 10 or more strikeouts in three games, posting nine in his most recent outing against Arkansas State University on April 16.
Tavera’s 37 strikeouts in conference play leads the Sun Belt.
McNeese State is tied for the most strikeouts of any team in the Southland with 324 on the season.
With the high strikeout rate of the Cowboys, Tavera’s strikeout number should improve on the season, increasing his chances of being etched into UTA record books.
2. Hitting keeping the Mavericks afloat
UTA started the season slow at the plate, only eclipsing three runs twice in their first ten games.
Senior infielder Josh Minjarez leads the Mavericks in batting average in Sun Belt play, hitting .354 through 12 games, while also ranking eighth in the Sun Belt.
Senior outfielder Connor Aube found similar success, as he ranks tied for fourth in home runs in the conference, with four.
3. Unfamiliarity of a Nonconference series in April
UTA will be playing a nonconference series past the month of March for the first time since 2013, when they played a three-game series against California State University-Bakersfield from April 5 to April 7.
The last time UTA matched up against McNeese State was in February 2014, when the Mavericks split a two-game series with the Cowboys. The first game of that series went 19 innings and resulted in a 9-8 win for the Mavericks.
