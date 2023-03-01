3 keys for women’s basketball team to pick up Graduate Day win

With the season drawing to a close, the women’s team (14-15, 8-9) will finish its campaign Thursday at College Park Center against Stephen F. Austin State University.
Thursday is Graduate Day and five athletes will be honored before their final game at College Park Center.
Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs
In her two years at UTA, Jacobs has left her mark on the program. After transferring from Temple College, she excelled immediately. Jacobs won Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Tournament MVP in her first year while leading UTA to a conference championship for the first time since 2007.
Jacobs became the only player in program history to reach 1,000 points in her first two seasons earlier this year. As her final season comes to an end, Jacobs has left her name in the UTA record books and very well could play at the professional level.
Fifth year guard Kayla White
White transferred to UTA this season after four years at Southern Methodist University. In her lone season as a Lady Maverick, White is averaging 14.2 points per game, the highest mark of her career.
White has scored 20 points or more in six games this season. Her points per game average is the 10th-best mark in the WAC. In 27 games this season, the fifth year guard has accumulated 35 assists, tied for third-most on the team.
Fifth year guard De’Sha Benjamin
Benjamin transferred to UTA in 2021 after spending three seasons at the University of Alabama. Last season, she was a key contributor of the conference championship team, hitting the most three-pointers in the team and converting free throws at a 78.6% rate, the second-highest mark on the team.
This season, Benjamin has missed some time due to injuries, but has still knocked down the second-most three-pointers on the team. She scored a season-high 17 points in the team’s Jan. 19 victory against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Fifth year guard Jireh Washington
Washington joined the Lady Mavericks this season after spending four years at Arkansas State University. In her first season at UTA, Washington is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 assists per game. Her 93 assists are the most on the team.
Since returning to the lineup Feb. 11 after missing time due to injuries, Washington has elevated her game. The fifth year guard is averaging 15.2 points in her last five games, including a 22-point, 12-rebound and nine-assist game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 16.
Fifth year forward Shyia Smith
Smith is the longest tenured player on the team. She joined the program in 2020, the same year head coach Shereka Wright did. In her first season, Smith led the team in scoring and helped lead the Lady Mavericks to being one of the top three seeds in the 2021 Sun Belt Tournament.
Smith was a key member of the 2022 conference championship team, averaging fifth-most for points on the team. In UTA’s NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State University, Smith scored nine points and eight rebounds, including the team’s first seven points.
As the fans look to send off the players in style, here are three keys for the Lady Mavericks to come away with a win in the season finale.
Limit turnovers
In order for the Lady Mavericks to win, they must limit turnovers. In their last game against Grand Canyon University, the Lady Mavericks had 25 turnovers, marking the third most in the season for the team.
In this season, the Lady Mavericks have had seven games with more than 20 turnovers.
For the Lady Mavericks to have a chance to win on Thursday, taking care of the ball should be a priority.
Bring the energy
This is the last home game of the season and their opponent is currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Athletic Conference resume seeding standings.
The Lady Mavericks must play with a different type of energy at home before heading to the conference tournament, which is March 6 to 11 in Las Vegas.
Prioritize ball movement
The Lady Mavericks must prioritize ball movement for a chance to win. The Lady Mavericks average 14.2 assists per game in the season.
The Lady Mavericks have five games with over 20 assists, and they’re 3-2 in those games. Getting the ball to scorers such as Starr Jacobs has been crucial to the Lady Mavericks success.
The Lady Mavericks must move the ball around and be unselfish in order to pick up a win against a formidable opponent.
