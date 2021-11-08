3 keys for victory in UTA men’s basketball’s season opener against Oklahoma State University

The men’s basketball team begins their 2021-2022 season against Oklahoma State University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Here’s three keys for a Mavericks victory over the Cowboys.
1. Impactful newcomers
The Mavericks have added seven new players, and many of them are expected to be significant factors this year.
In the UTA’s 68-64 exhibition win over Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Nov. 1, transfer guards Pedro Castro and Javon Levi started, and fellow guard Jack Hoiberg received significant minutes.
Castro led Houston Baptist University in scoring with 371 points and a 3-point percentage of 48% last year. During his time with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley team last year, Levi ranked second in the Western Athletic Conference in steals at 40 and fifth in assists at 75.
Those new players will need to make plays and create energy for the Mavericks to thrive.
2. Protecting the rim
UTA recorded the most blocks per game in the Sun Belt Conference last year with 4.8.
Leading the way for the Mavericks was sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu at 3.3 blocks per game. Akobundu-Ehiogu recorded 60 blocks last year, the third most in a season in program history.
Returning sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba had success at the rim last year. He ranked second on the team in blocks with 20.
UTA will need to replicate their success last year and limit the Cowboys’ opportunities inside the paint.
3. Defending the 3-point shot
UTA ranked 11th in the Sun Belt last season in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 35.7%.
Oklahoma State was unable to consistently make 3-pointers last season, finishing eighth in the Big 12 conference at 33.2%
Junior guard Isaac Likekele is the team’s leading 3-point shooter after connecting on 44.4% of his 3-pointers last year.
The Mavericks must limit the Cowboys’ 3-point shots in order to have success.
