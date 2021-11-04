3 keys for UTA volleyball to succeed in their final home games against Arkansas schools

The volleyball team (7-14, 5-7) will play their final home games of the 2021 season 6 p.m. this weekend at College Park Center, with a match against Arkansas State University on Friday and a match with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Saturday.
Here’s three keys for a successful weekend for the Mavericks.
1. Extend the lead in the conference standings.
UTA currently ranks third in the Sun Belt west division and cannot finish higher than that. But this weekend’s results will lower UTA’s ranking if they lose their matches.
Arkansas State and Little Rock sit half a game behind UTA with a 5-8 record in conference play.
Where the Mavericks finish in the season will be significant, with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament looming and seeds being crucial for who UTA faces.
Wins against both teams will be beneficial because the Mavericks will get a higher seed and an easier path to winning the conference championship.
2. Limit Arkansas State’s defense.
The Red Wolves rank second in the conference in opponent hitting percentage at 15.2% and blocks per set at 2.76.
Arkansas State sophomore middle blocker Kendahl Davenport leads the conference in blocks per set at 1.47. Davenport obtained six blocks in the Oct. 14 match against UTA, tying the fourth most she has had this year.
UTA won the match by winning the close sets as all three of the Mavericks wins were by three points or less, and UTA’s offense in the last set was the difference.
The Mavericks will need to duplicate their success in order to sweep Arkansas State for the season.
3. Success in the early sets of the matches
UTA defeated the Arkansas schools on Oct. 14 and 16 with 3-1 victories.
The key behind Mavericks success was performing well in the first set of each match as UTA had less errors than Arkansas State and Little Rock.
UTA hit at a more efficient rate in the first set at 21.1%, while the Red Wolves hit 15.6%.
The Mavericks amassed a higher hitting percentage than Little Rock in the first set at a 28.6% clip compared to the Trojans at 21.4%.
@D_Tineo4
