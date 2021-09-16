3 keys for UTA Volleyball to finish strong in the Maverick Invitational

The UTA volleyball team (0-6) returns to College Park Center for their last nonconference tournament of the season, the Maverick Invitational, Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Tennessee State University.
The Mavericks will continue the tournament with a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning with a match against Prairie View A&M University at 1:30 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. match against Northwestern State University.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to finish the weekend with a winning record.
1. Stronger defensive presence in front of the net
UTA ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in blocks per set, with 2.52.
Leading the conference in blocks per set is senior middle blocker Kainah Williams. After transferring from Liberty University in the off-season, Williams has collected 23 total blocks and 1.28 blocks per set in her first six matches as a Maverick in 2021.
In order for the Mavericks to win matches, they will need quality performance in blocks.
2. Playing consistent matches
The Mavericks have lost all their matches this season through falling behind and failing to make a late comeback.
Tennessee State is 5-0 in the regular season and has finished every match in four sets or less. After a 1-6 start for Northwestern State, the Lady Demons have won four of their last five matches.
Both teams have proven they can complete sets, an area the Mavericks will have to work on this weekend.
3. Consistent performance from sophomore libero Alli Wells
The Mavericks rank first in the Sun Belt Conference in digs per set, with 18.73 per set.
A lot of the success in this category comes from Wells. She was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 7, as she totaled 86 digs in 13 sets during the UTA Classic, Sept. 3 to 4.
Wells ranks first in the conference with 5.15 digs per set on the season and ranks 22nd nationally.
If the Mavericks want to find success over the weekend, they will need a strong performance from Wells.
