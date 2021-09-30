The Mavericks (2-9, 0-2) return home for their first Sun Belt Conference matches at the College Park Center on Friday against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at 6 p.m., and on Saturday against the University of Louisiana Monroe at 6 p.m.
Here’s three keys for the Mavericks to earn their first conference win of the 2021 season.
1. Bounce back performance from sophomore libero Alli Wells
Wells ranks third in the Sun Belt in digs per set at 4.93, but her stats declined last weekend.
Wells had nine digs on Sept. 24 against the University of South Alabama, tying her lowest of the season. Wells had 13 the following day against Troy University, which is her second lowest total.
A key to success over the weekend for the Mavericks will be an improved performance from Wells.
2. Avoid an 0-4 start
UTA dropped the first two matches of their Sun Belt schedule. Losing more matches would push them further away from a conference championship.
An 0-4 beginning would be the worst start since 2008, when the Mavericks competed in the Southland Conference.
Getting wins over the weekend will help UTA in the conference standings.
3. Sustained success against the Louisiana schools
The Mavericks have won the last 12 meetings against Louisiana-Monroe, including three wins in 2020.
UTA defeated Louisiana-Monroe 3-1 on Oct. 23, 2020, then swept Louisiana-Monroe in the second and third matches of the 2020 season.
UTA defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 3-1 in the last conference match at the College Park Center on Nov. 7, 2020.
Continuing success against Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette will be a key not only over the weekend, but also for the remainder of the season.
