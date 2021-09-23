3 keys for UTA volleyball to conquer the Sun Belt Conference Tournament

UTA Volleyball won their first two matches of the season this past weekend at the third annual Maverick Invitational.
The Mavericks begin their Sun Belt Conference schedule on Friday against University of South Alabama at 6 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama. The Mavericks will stay in Alabama to play against Troy University on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to have a successful weekend.
1. Outside hitter duo needs to continue to show up
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend and freshman outside hitter Briana Brown earned spots on the Maverick Invitational All-Tournament Team this past weekend.
Townsend led the Mavericks in kills during the weekend with 46 digs and ranked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference in kills per set at 3.19. Brown finished with 39 kills in the Maverick Invitational and 41 total points. Brown showed significant improvement at the tournament: in her previous four games she had just 11 kills.
Brown’s newfound success and Townsend’s consistency will be keys for the Mavericks this upcoming weekend.
2. Returning to conference play
After starting the season with a 2-7 record in their nonconference schedule, the Mavericks road to the tournament will become more difficult as they begin conference play.
Troy has won four straight matches, while South Alabama carries a 7-5 record into the weekend.
A strong start to conference play could set the Mavericks up for a deep run in November before the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
3. Regaining ground on a conference foe
The last time the Mavericks matched up against the Trojans, UTA left the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament without a trophy in hand.
This year, UTA has a chance to break a two-game losing streak against the Trojans that dates back to 2019. Prior to the 2019 season, UTA held an eight-game win streak against the Trojans dating back to 2013.
The Mavericks hold a 9-3 record overall against the Trojans and a 3-1 record on the road.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.