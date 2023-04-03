 Skip to main content
3 keys for UTA to build momentum in game against Lamar University

Redshirt junior outfielder Matt Lumsden hits the ball during a game against Texas Christian University on March 28 at Clay Gould Ball Park. 

The baseball team (13-16, 4-5) will look to improve their 3-5 home record in a game against Lamar University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of their weekend series.

Here are three keys for the team to pick up a midweek victory after dropping two games to Seattle University last weekend.

Score runs early

UTA’s offense has struggled at times this season, but has improved recently. The Mavericks have the fourth-most home runs in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Mavericks currently rank sixth with 191 runs and sixth in home runs scored per game with 1.10. Freshman infielder Ryan Black and junior outfielder Garrison Berkley both lead the team in runs with 27 apiece.

Tuesday’s matchup isn’t a conference game, but a victory over the fourth-ranked Southland Conference opponent could serve as a morale boost as the Mavericks prepare to host three-straight home games.

Stay aggressive

The baseball team appears to switch gears when the team manages to reach double-digit hits. UTA is tied for third in the conference with 282 hits, but eighth in batting with a .280 average.

Although UTA ranks third in hits, the team hasn’t been consistent in hits per game because their big performances happen in chunks. The Mavericks are 4-1 when they score 10 runs, but 9-15 when they score under 10.

Take advantage of upcoming home games

After matching their longest win streak at four games last weekend, UTA took a step back by going 1-4 in the five games that followed. With the season halfway done, it would be wise for UTA to utilize home games to their advantage.

Once the weekend series with Utah Tech University concludes, the Mavericks will be on the road for the following seven games and won’t host another home game until April 26.

