3 keys for UTA to be victorious against Texas State University this week

The Mavericks (3-10, 1-3) will play two matches against Texas State University over the next three days. The first match is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas. The Mavericks return to College Park Center for the second match on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Here’s three keys for the Mavericks to sweep the Bobcats.
1. Replicating success against the Bobcats
The last time these two teams stepped foot on the court UTA swept then-No.11 Texas State last time the two teams played on Nov. 14.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown led the Mavericks in kills with 16 and junior setter Kylee Kapp had 16 assists.
The victory against the Bobcats was the first facing a nationally ranked team under head coach J.T. Wenger and marked the first win over the Bobcats since Oct. 8, 2014.
2. Capitalize on the Bobcats lack of success in 2021
Texas State reached 31 wins last season, the third time in school history, and won their second NCAA Tournament game in program history.
In 2021, Texas State is 6-11 and has lost six of their first seven matches, including losses to No. 1 University of Texas, No. 3 University of Kentucky and No. 6 Ohio State University.
A reason behind the Bobcats lack of success is opponent hitting percentage, as Texas State ranks 11th in the conference at giving 23.7% of hits.
Senior outside hitter Jada Gardner leads the Bobcats in kills with 169 kills and 417 assists for the season. The Mavericks leader in kills, junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend, has 146 kills and 456 assists.
The Bobcats may have more wins than the Mavericks this year, but they haven’t had as much success as last year. If the Mavericks are going to win this weekend, they need to capitalize on Texas State’s slow season.
3. Earning their first victory away from home
While the Mavericks have won three of their last four home matches, they are 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral site matches.
UTA got swept in their first conference matches of the season against South Alabama University and Troy University.
Getting their first road win on Thursday will help the Mavericks move up in the conference standings.
