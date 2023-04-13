3 keys for softball to pick up conference wins against Abilene Christian University

With 13 games left in the regular season, the softball team (16-20, 6-6) sits three games back of first place in the Western Athletic Conference standings. Before losing their last two games, UTA had won four in a row. They'll look to stay hot when Abilene Christian University comes into town for a three-game series beginning April 14.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to take down the Wildcats and inch closer towards the top spot in the WAC.
Keep up the solid hitting
Over their past seven games, the Mavericks have had a team batting average of at least .300 in four of them and have collected six home runs overall.
Individually, UTA continues to be led by freshman utility player Marley Neises, who has a batting average of .425 through 12 conference games and is batting .353 overall this season.
If UTA can continue to hit the ball consistently and get runners on base, they could put the pressure on ACU and gain the upper hand throughout the series.
Continue solid defense play
Prior to their loss against No. 3 ranked Oklahoma State University, the Mavericks went three straight games without committing a defensive error. This was a solid turnaround from their March 31 game against Utah Tech, which saw UTA have six total errors in a 17-1 loss, their largest of the season.
UTA will want to start a new streak of error-free softball if they want to have the upper-hand against ACU, who have the fifth best on-base percentage in the WAC at .359.
Target ACU’s Avery Miloch
Avery Miloch, ACU junior utility player/catcher, currently leads the Wildcats in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 24. The home run mark is fourth-best in the WAC. However, Miloch has accumulated the third most strikeouts for ACU with a total of 28 on the season.
UTA’s pitching staff can look to pitch for contact against Miloch and the rest of the ACU lineup. As long as they don’t give up the long ball, they've shown that they have the defense to support whoever they send out in the pitcher's circle.
As the regular season reaches the homestretch, the Mavericks are within striking distance of the top of the conference. With ACU coming in on a two-game losing streak, this could be a chance for UTA to add to the win column against a team ranked 11th in the conference.
The first game of the series will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The next two games will be part of a doubleheader on April 15 at noon and 2:30 p.m. All three games will take place at Allan Saxe Field but can also be watched on ESPN+.
