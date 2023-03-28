3 keys for softball to break losing streak in game against University of North Texas

It’s been a tough stretch of games for the UTA softball team (11-17, 2-4), who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, including four losses on the road.
The team will now look to turn things around when they host the University of North Texas at 6 p.m Wednesday at Allan Saxe Field.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to take down the Mean Green.
Wake up the bats
Over the past five games, the Mavericks have a batting average of .200 as a team and have been held to a batting average of .130 or lower in three of those games. If UTA wants to break their losing streak, they’ll need to find more success in the batter’s box.
Freshman utility player Marley Neises could be the one to light a spark for the Mavericks. Neises holds a batting average of .322 so far this season, including a 5-5 performance in a 15-10 win against Southern Utah University earlier this month.
If Neises and company are able to come out swinging, UTA should be able play a strong ballgame.
Limit defensive mistakes
The Mavericks have a 3-8 record this season when they commit two or more fielding errors. Over their recent five-game losing streak, they have had at least two errors in three of those five games. When the Mavericks play an error-free ballgame, they are 5-2.
Playing a mistake-free defense would go a long way in helping UTA take down UNT and would also give some relief to the Mavericks’ pitching staff.
Watch out for UNT infielder Kailey Gamble
Gamble is arguably UNT’s best hitter with a batting average of .356 and a staggering on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.266, the second best in Conference USA. To add to these numbers, Gamble has 12 home runs and 32 runs batted in through North Texas’ 32 games played.
UTA’s pitching staff can’t let these numbers intimidate them. They will need to attack Gamble from the pitcher's circle rather than pitch around her. With the Mavericks giving up an average of 3.6 walks per game over their losing streak, they can’t afford to put UNT’s strongest hitters on base.
With the struggles of the last few games in the rearview mirror, a non-conference win against UNT would be the fresh restart that the Mavericks need before jumping back into Western Athletic Conference play.
@jwheels_1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.