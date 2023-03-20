3 keys for baseball to maintain winning record against Tarleton State University

The baseball team (8-12, 3-3) will host Tarleton State University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Houston for a four-game series this weekend. The Mavericks will look to improve their 2-4 home record at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Here are three keys for the team to pick up a midweek victory and finish their current home stand at 2-2 after dropping two of three to Abilene Christian University last weekend.
Keep up the tempo offensively
Heading into Tuesday’s contest, UTA’s offense has so far delivered this season. The team currently ranks in the top half of the Western Athletic Conference, being ranked sixth in batting average, third in doubles and fourth in walks drawn.
Freshman infielder Ryan Black has been an offensive force, batting .368 on the year — the best mark on the team and 12th best in the conference. Black has recorded a hit in his last seven games, including five multi-hit games.
These teams met March 10 to 12 for a conference series, with UTA winning two of three and scoring at least five runs every game. Tuesday’s matchup will not officially count towards the conference record, but if the Mavericks can duplicate their output from that series, they should be in position to pick up a win.
Shorten the game by pitching more efficiently
For the second straight season, poor pitching has plagued the baseball team. After accumulating a 6.37 earned run average in 2022, that number has spiked to 7.03 this season. Opposing teams have a 4.88 ERA against the Mavericks, creating a gap for the offense to try to make up.
The team’s ERA is second-worst in the conference, and the Mavericks have surrendered 10 runs eight times this season, going 0-8 in those games, compared to 8-4 in games where they give up less. Also, when the team allows less than five runs, UTA is 5-1.
In the team’s series against Tarleton earlier this month, the Mavericks allowed 19 runs. To pick up a win Tuesday, UTA will need to pitch efficiently, allowing fewer runs and giving its offense the opportunity to deliver the third home win this season.
Continue success against Tarleton
It’s been an up-and-down last few seasons for the team, but since the teams met for the first time in 2021, the Mavericks have won five of their six games, with just one of those games being at home. UTA’s familiar with Tarleton and should look to pick up a win Tuesday.
In the teams’ only other Clay Gould Ball Park meeting, UTA picked up a 7-5 win last April. The Mavericks will look to repeat that trend Tuesday as they look to pick up momentum before the conference season heats up.
