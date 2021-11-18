3 keys for a UTA volleyball win in the Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals

The volleyball team (11-4, 9-7) had a five-game winning streak before entering the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and was victorious in eight of their last 10 matches.
Head Coach J.T. Wenger is proud of his team for overcoming the struggles they faced at the beginning of the year. UTA dropped their first seven matches of the season and forced a fifth set in three matches.
UTA secured the No. 2 seed in the West Division and had a first round bye in the tournament. The Mavericks will play Georgia Southern University in the quarterfinals Friday.
Here’s three keys for UTA to find success in the tournament.
1. Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown’s play
Brown is currently second on the team in kills with 239 and has climbed to eighth in the Sun Belt in kills per set at 3.26 in conference play.
“She’s a hard worker who had a ton of tools when she got here, and she's really figuring out how to utilize those tools at this level,” Wenger said.
In the matches against Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Brown notched 40 kills and hit 31.8%. Those stats earned her the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week last week.
She followed up that performance with 38 kills this past weekend against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Louisiana Monroe and was named Offensive Player of the Week again.
“She's really taken a mastery to a lot of different skills, and it's been a lot of fun to watch,'' Wenger said.
Brown was selected for the Sun Belt First-Team All-Conference on Wednesday, the lone Maverick to make the list.
She will need to keep the pace she’s at to help the Mavericks.
2. High hitting percentages
Throughout UTA’s winning streak, the team hit 20% or greater in four of the five matches.
Wenger said hitting the ball well is the biggest determinant between winning and losing.
“If you outhit your opponents by 100 points, generally you win,” he said.
The Mavericks have surged to the top half of the conference in hitting percentages at 20.7% in conference play, led in the front by freshman middle blocker Monica LaFleur at 26.3%.
“We've become a lot more efficient in how we handle even just little things like free balls or down balls or edges that we're getting,” Wenger said. “We're taking advantage of better than we were earlier this year.”
If UTA can hit 20% or higher in the tournament, they have a good chance of winning.
3. Limit errors
Minimal errors contributed to the winning streak. UTA had less errors than their opponents in four of the five matches. In the one match they had more errors against Little Rock, UTA had more kills and a higher hitting percentage.
“[It’s] Information processing and decision-making that really separates out the good players from the great players, and I think that we're understanding that better now than we did prior,” Wenger said.
Keeping errors at a minimum will be crucial for UTA.
@D_Tineo4
