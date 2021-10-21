3 key ways UTA volleyball can improve their conference record this weekend

The Mavericks (5-12) (3-5) return home for a set of matches over the weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at College Park Center against Appalachian State University before facing Coastal Carolina University at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Here's three keys for the Mavericks to reach a .500 record in conference play.
1. Continued success in the first set
After UTA dropped their first three Sun Belt Conference games, the Mavericks have won three of their last five matches.
UTA has won the first set in all three of their conference wins, accumulating 13 or more kills in each victory.
Winning the first set in both matches will give the Mavericks an advantage.
2. Limit the Chanticleers’ offense
Coastal Carolina has one of the best offenses in the Sun Belt Conference, having the most service aces and ranking second in kills, assists and hitting percentage.
Coastal Carolina is off to an 8-0 start in conference play, managing three sweeps and winning the first set in five of the eight matches.
Doris Carter, graduate student outside hitter, leads the Chanticleers in kills at 175 and ranks ninth in the Sun Belt.
In order for the Mavericks to dethrone the top-ranked Chanticleers, UTA must limit Coastal Carolina’s kill rate.
3. Take advantage of Appalachian State’s below average offense
Appalachian State is near the bottom of the Sun Belt in kills and hitting percentage, ranking 10th and 11th respectively.
In the Mountaineers’ five losses, they forced a set five once and were swept by Arkansas State University on Sept. 24 and Troy University on Oct. 10.
Junior outside hitter McCall Denny leads the team in kills with 206, and sophomore setter Sophie Cain leads in assists at 381 and ranks fourth in the Sun Belt at 9.54 assists per set.
The Mavericks have to minimize errors and take advantage of Appalachian State’s below average offense in order to defeat the Mountaineers.
@D_Tineo4
