3 key ways UTA softball can come out on top in this week’s matchups

The softball team (11-20, 4-5) will look to keep their four-game winning streak alive in this week’s matchups against UT-Austin and Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State University.
Here are three ways for the Mavericks to succeed as conference play resumes this weekend.
1. Avoid getting swept by Texas
The softball team lost both games against the Longhorns at the Bevo Classic in Austin last month. The Mavericks played them close in their first matchup, falling 2-1 on a walk-off squeeze bunt. This time around, the Longhorns visit Allan Saxe Field on Wednesday.
In the previous matchup, junior pitcher Laura Henriksen and senior pitcher JoJo Valencia teamed up and allowed eight hits, stifling the Longhorns’ bats. Both runs came from aggressive base running by the Longhorns, who had to scrape together runs.
The Longhorns will visit Arlington on a scorching 10-game winning streak and have only dropped three contests all season. They are ranked seventh in runs per game with 7.6, and they have the second highest batting average in the nation at .373.
2. Pounce on struggling Georgia State
In contrast to the Longhorns, the Panthers are on a 10-game losing streak and are 0-10 in Sun Belt conference play. During the current skid, their opponents are scoring 8.8 runs a game.
During the Mavericks’ current four-game winning streak, they are plating nine runs a game. Their offense is hitting on all cylinders and can reach above .500 ball in conference play with a sweep of the Panthers. They currently sit in sixth place at 4-5.
The conference foes have not played each other since 2019, when they split their four meetings 2-2.
3. Carry offensive momentum into the week
Sophomore outfielder Reagan Hukill finished the weekend going 4-11, hitting a home run and driving in four batters. She now leads the team with five home runs and is fourth on the squad in runs batted in with 13.
Out of players with a minimum of 75% games played, Hukill is second on the team with a .506% slugging percentage, behind senior infielder KJ Murphy.
Murphy finished the weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe going 4-9 from the plate and getting walked twice, adding a home run and driving in four runs.
