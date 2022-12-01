2024 MLB All-Star Game to generate economic growth for Arlington

For the first time in nearly three decades, Major League Baseball will host its All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, in 2024 at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
City officials expect the game to showcase Arlington’s arenas and entertainment district and bring in substantial revenue. Mayor Jim Ross said hosting the All-Star Game and its festivities will generate an estimated $90 million for the city, largely from hotel occupancy, restaurant and retail taxes and merchandise sales.
“Anytime you can put the city on the map with something like an All-Star game, the World Cup, when we hosted the World Series, when we hosted the Super Bowl, when you put the city on the map, you're telling other businesses around the country, ‘Here we are, and we're open for business, ready to get things done,’” Ross said.
Once a two-day event, the All-Star Game has transformed into a weeklong spectacle featuring a futures game where minor league players will show off their skill sets, a celebrity softball game, the Home Run Derby and much more, said Chuck Morgan, executive vice president of Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions and Game Entertainment for the Texas Rangers.
The $90 million approximation is higher than the revenue brought in years past, including $25 million more than 2019’s numbers in Cleveland and $1 million higher than 2020’s earnings in Los Angeles, according to data provided by baseball-almanac.com.
Rob Matwick, executive vice president of Business Operations for the Texas Rangers, said the event may demand over 3,000 hotel rooms at its peak, providing for players, broadcasters, staff and fans and impact either restaurants in the hotel or in the area, rental cars and the food and beverage industry. Matwick worked for the Houston Astros from 1986 to 2006, during which the team hosted the 1986 and 2004 MLB All-Star Games.
“It's a very high-profile event,” he said. “It's a tremendous amount of work for our staff. But having gone through it a few times, I know that it will be very gratifying for the organization. We're bringing the greatest players in our game into our building.”
Morgan was on the Rangers’ staff the last time they hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1995. He said he’s excited for this year’s game to be played indoors, as the 1995 game took place in 101-degree weather.
“I think the fans that might remember the ‘95 All-Star game, it’s going to be a lot more of a pleasant experience,” he said.
While the 1995 game had events in Dallas, 2024’s events will mostly be in Arlington, which Morgan said will give the city an economic boost.
It will be one of the first major events to occur after the new Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center opens in early 2024, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The 888-room complex aims to contribute to an ecosystem of hotels within walking distance of Globe Life Field and the entertainment district.
“With Texas Live, the restaurants there, the bars, the two Loews hotels, it puts us in a different category than we've ever been before,” said Matt Wilson, Arlington Sports Commission executive director. “We were always so dependent upon either Dallas or Fort Worth to help us, and we certainly still work with them and have great relationships with them, but we're excited to showcase Arlington itself.”
Arlington has quickly become a hub for major sporting events. Wilson said the city had built a strong resume of crowning champions, referencing the championship games the city has hosted, like the 2011 Super Bowl and the 2020 World Series.
When the city hosted the 2020 World Series, the first time the Fall Classic was played on a neutral field, Morgan said it showed MLB that Arlington had a state-of-the-art facility and an entertainment district ready to entertain.
“I do think it was eye-opening for Major League Baseball to be able to play the World Series here in 2020 and then also to understand how that would provide additional opportunities in the years ahead, obviously culminating in this All-Star Game selection for 2024,” Matwick said.
In the next few years, the city will host the Big 12 Football Championship, which is this Saturday, the 2026 World Cup and the 2030 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four among other things.
“We're certainly on the shortlist of any major sporting event in the world because of our facilities [and] because of our location,” Wilson said. “We're center of the country. We're easy to get to. We’re 12 minutes away from DFW Airport, so we have the key components [for] putting together great events.”
These events provide economic growth for the city, but Ross said Arlington will need to invest in jobs and accumulate more office space to have sustainable growth.
“We really need to go vertical here and create our own skyline and bring the type of office space and the type of businesses here that can bring thousands and thousands of quality jobs to Arlington,” he said. “That's something I think you can look and see in here in the not-too-distant future as everything else continues to grow.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.