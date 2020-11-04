2 UTA women’s basketball players named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team

Two women’s basketball players earned Sun Belt Conference preseason honors Wednesday.
Junior guards Claire Chastain and Katie Ferrell were named to the Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Third Team.
Chastain is coming off a season where she averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Last season, she earned preseason honors by being named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team.
This is Ferrell’s second consecutive year being named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team. Ferrell appeared in 32 games in 2019, starting in 30 of them. She averaged 3.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals.
The Lady Mavericks will begin their conference schedule with a two-game series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1, 2021, at College Park Center. The team is expected to release its nonconference schedule soon.
