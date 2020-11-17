2 UTA volleyball players earn Sun Belt honors after victory against Texas State

The volleyball team had two players earn Sun Belt Conference honors this week. The awards come after the team swept eleventh-ranked Texas State University in the second match of a two match series Saturday.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown earned Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, while sophomore libero Alli Wells earned her third Defensive Player of the Week award of the season.
Brown recorded 16 kills, five digs and two blocks in Saturday's match, finishing the weekend series with a total of 23 kills, nine digs and three blocks.
Wells led the team with 23 kills in Saturday's upset against the Bobcats. She recorded 47 kills in the two-match series.
UTA earned its first win over Texas State since October 2014, snapping a Bobcat 17-game winning streak. UTA ended its regular season with a 10-6 record.
The volleyball team will compete as the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship in Foley, Alabama. UTA will face No. 5 seed Georgia Southern University in its first match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Foley Sports Complex.
