14 current, former UTA student-athletes will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Although the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are over, individuals have a chance to watch paralympians compete in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics that started Tuesday.
The games are not yet over in Tokyo, there’s plenty of competition to come with the Paralympic Games.
The Opening Ceremony took place Tuesday, while most of the competitive events begin on Wednesday and will last through Sept. 5.
UTA is well represented in this year’s Paralympic games, with 14 current and former student-athletes making the trip to Tokyo. They will represent the U.S., Canada and Australia.
Eleven of the 14 paralympians representing UTA played for the Movin’ Mavs and the Lady Movin’ Mavs.
Doug Garner, Movin’ Mavs head coach, said the purpose of the pro-gram is to help each athlete reach their own goals.
“They come in and they say, ‘I want to make my national team, I want to make the Paralympics,’” Garner said. “To know that we’re help-ing them meet their goals, that’s why we’re here.”
Garner said he’s always proud of his athletes for putting in the work and putting up with everything that they deal with physically and mentally to make it to that level.
John McPhail, wheelchair basketball player for the Australian National Team and UTA alumnus, praised Garner on how he always related to his players and was like a father figure.
McPhail will play in his first event Thursday. He has represented his home country of Australia since 2006. In 2009, he played in the Junior World Championships before making the men’s senior team in 2010, where the team won their first gold medal for Australia in the World Championships.
“There’s nothing like representing your country,” McPhail said. “It’s the highest honor that you can have as an athlete.”
After winning gold, McPhail took a break from playing from 2011 to 2019. He wanted to be a student and give his attention to his school work.
During those eight years, he missed the opportunity to represent Australia in the 2012 London Paralympics and the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
McPhail’s time away from the Australian National Team wasn’t all bad. During his time as a Maverick, he met his wife and UTA alumna Jillian McPhail, who turned into one of his biggest advocates and fans.
But when another chance to represent his country presented itself for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, McPhail said he jumped at the opportunity.
“You don’t get to represent your country at the highest level, like these opportunities don’t just stay open for decades,” he said. “Just like any elite athlete, you have a window.”
Unfortunately nothing went according to plan, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Paralympics to be postponed, essentially sitting McPhail out for another year.
During that time, Jillian McPhail had to find a way to be there for her husband and help relieve the stress and anxiety he was facing. Mostly, it was taking the time to listen and taking their dog on walks, she said.
Other athletes that faced the postponement of the Paralympics went to family for comfort as well.
Tobi Fawehinmi, jumper for the USA Paralympic Team and UTA alumnus, went to his mother and sister for support after he found out the games were postponed. He said he was hurt, but they helped him weather the storm.
“Those are my rocks, man,” Fawehinmi said. “Those are the two women in my life that I go to for everything. And I’m [very] thankful for their wisdom, their transparency.”
While dealing with the postponement, Fawehinmi also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020. He was in quarantine for a month as he kept receiving positive test results.
Staying optimistic was one of the ways he got through quarantine, he said.
Over a year later, Fawehinmi has a chance to compete in the Paralympics once again. His first time competing in the games was the 2012 London Paralympic games at the age of 16; he’s now 26.
“I am more than excited,” he said. “This is gonna be my third games, and obviously, the older I’ve gotten, the more it’s just been like, I just thank God for the opportunity.”
Fawehinmi will be representing the U.S. in the long jump competition Aug. 31. He’s using this year’s games to show what the Paralympics are about and what types of athletes compete.
“There’s people out there that need to know what the Paralympics [are] about,” he said. “It’s a collective group of, I call it superheroes.”
The games can show the world that paralympians work just as hard as Olympic athletes, he said.
Viewers can watch the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on NBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and on Peacock
