Section of Nedderman Drive to close permanently for construction of Planetarium Plaza

Allan Saxe Circle is pictured Nov. 18 on Planetarium Place. Nedderman Drive at West Street and Planetarium Place will be closed Nov. 22 for the creation of Planetarium Plaza, a pedestrian pathway with additional green space.

 Photo by Nicholas Badeaux

Nedderman Drive at West Street and Planetarium Place will be permanently closed Monday for the creation of Planetarium Plaza, according to a Trailblazer email.  

Planetarium Plaza will be a pedestrian pathway with additional green space.

Jeff Johnson, director of maintenance operations and special projects, said the reason for the construction is to eliminate interior traffic on campus and provide a pedestrian path for students, faculty and visitors.  

Americans with Disabilities Act parking behind the Central Library will be relocated to the Maverick Garage, and planetarium bus parking will be relocated to West Street, according to the email.

Johnson said they are expecting the project to be completed before the spring semester.

