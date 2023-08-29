School sees a sweltering, scorched start with record-breaking temperatures

Walking outside on their first days of class, students squinted in the white sunlight. Within seconds, sweat glistened on their foreheads, as the heat sent them speed walking to the closest air-conditioned building.

The excessive heat warnings plastering phones didn’t stop life on campus. The university still hosted events, crowds still attended them, and maintenance workers kept everything running. Triple-digit temperatures persisted the whole week, leading to various heat PSAs and fire threats.

Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex had been in the triple-digits since Aug. 17, after a brief “cold front” two weeks ago. The area also hit a record high of 110 on Aug. 25, trumping 2011’s previous record of 106.

This summer is worse than normal, as it’s currently the fourth driest summer, Huckaby said. The season’s had 46 100-degree days, ranking eighth as of Tuesday.

“It’s not just your imagination,” he said. “This is unusually hot.”

Graduate student Divyasree Bingi said she used the MavMover Shuttle Bus on the first day. The moment she left the air-conditioned bus, she started sweating.

“I checked the temperature, and it was like three digits. Oh my god,” Bingi said.

She darted between buildings to escape the boiling sun, she said. The weather was manageable thanks to the shade provided by the trees clustered around campus.

While the universities’ trees, grasses and flowers can be easy to rush past, the university’s plant life requires strategic, summer-long maintenance especially in record-breaking heat. The responsibility largely falls on the campus’s roughly 21 groundskeepers.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. to beat the afternoon heat, the groundskeepers first care for the unshaded, hottest areas of campus, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.

Once the unshaded areas are watered, like the sports fields and the spaces in front of the University Center, the groundskeepers move further into the campus. There, they work under the shade of trees and buildings as the day’s temperature rises.

They have several breaks, and the workers are encouraged to stay hydrated and carry ice water, Johnson said. Most days, they finish by 2:30 p.m., before the sun’s at its hottest.

“We make sure they have water, that’s the number one goal: make sure they have water,” Johnson said.

Some days are just too hot. When necessary, the groundskeepers move into the parking garages, where they pick up trash and clean in the shade, he said. The university has sprinklers, but they try not to use them between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. when the city encourages water conservation.

While most plants can stand the heat with the constant watering, a few plants haven’t survived the summer. Despite the groundskeepers’ efforts, a few of the campus’s live oaks are struggling to outlive the heat, which beat them down before they could recover from damage by February’s freeze.

It’s not just the greenery that’s suffering. The searing conditions sent students running to buy battery-operated personal fans, and prompted some to post pictures of campus fountains with the caption “heat making me wanna jump in.”

Bingi, like many, rushed to buy a black umbrella, which she bought from Walmart after experiencing the weather during the summer semester. She walked a lot during that time, and she soon realized she couldn’t continue without one.

Compared to the heat in India, her home, Bingi said Texas is at a different level and way worse humidity-wise. Many people told her that you can’t predict Texas weather. Now, she’s experienced it in real life.

“Oh, this is Texas,” she said.

In India, Bingi said summer only lasts for about two months, May and June. But in Texas, the heat lingers until September. Heat is common in India, but it feels worse in Texas to her. She’s not sure how the locals can keep their cool.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, issued an energy conservation appeal Thursday afternoon, asking residents to conserve electricity due to the strain on the state’s power grid. UTA issued a MavWire email asking the community to reserve power on campus.

The university’s AC runs on an HVAC system, which covers about 70% of the campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning — encompassing different types of cooling and heating systems homeowners use to change the temperature and humidity indoors.

The rest of the campus relies on the air-conditioning systems that jet out from the roofs or outsides of buildings, said Robb Chock, director of energy management and mechanical operations. A team of about 43 people work to maintain the cooling systems, their daily tasks ranging from maintaining UTA’s thermal energy plant to repairing any malfunctions.

The new crowds of people made some rooms harder to keep cool, but Chock said the overall energy demand only slightly increased since school started.

In the summer, even empty buildings need to stay air-conditioned. This was seen in Kalpana Chawla Hall, where temperatures were kept cool to prevent mold growth and corrosion to the chilled-water system.

July brought the worst of the summer, when high temperatures and humidity stretched the systems to their limit.

The typical North Texas AC system is designed to accommodate temperatures up to 105 degrees, Chock said. This summer, temperatures have often exceeded that threshold, making system failures more common.

Recent months brought some of the highest humidity ever, Huckaby said, making it hard for buildings and bodies to cool themselves. The start of summer tends to be more humid than August, as moisture lingering from the spring dries up through July.

Newer buildings tend to be easier to keep cool, Chock said. Buildings like the School of Social Work and the Smart Hospital have newer equipment and retain temperatures better. Older buildings have older systems and patchworked hallways, leading to more heat infiltration and warmer temperatures.

The sweltering heat wasn’t doing bilingual education senior Abraham Aguayo any favors. He was drenched in sweat last Wednesday, which was the first time this semester he stepped onto campus. It felt disgusting, he said, so he went home and changed his shirt.

The day also marked his first outdoor UTA event: Waffleopolis.

Despite the change in wardrobe, he was sweating again while waiting for the event to start. What got him outside in the sun: “the waffles,” he said. He doesn’t have a lot of food, so the waffles were going to be worth it.

“I’m gonna eat one waffle, and then I’m gonna go back home,” he said.

He was joined by other attendees, who lined up to get waffles topped with melting whipped cream, fruit and sprinkles. The crowd clustered in Brazos Park, dancing and enjoying their treats, which in minutes were floating in ice cream puddles. At the corner of the event, a tent stood with four fans that misted those looking to cool off.

Student Activities rented the tents and fans for the MavsMeet AfterParty, Maverick FRIENDzy and Waffleopolis, said Student Activities director PK Kelly in an email. They wanted to give students a reprieve from the heat, and the cost was a little over $4,000 for the three large events. The fans were also rented out to some smaller events like the Move-in Event, the Parent & Family Hang-out and the Welcome Back BBQ.

The Metroplex may see some relief on the horizon. With rain hitting Arlington over the weekend and temperatures dipping, it should feel noticeably cooler, and sweat should start to take slightly longer to soak students’ clothes.

