Review: The theme of dreams in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune brought me back to reality

A remake of a project rejected by its director, David Lynch, Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 version of Dune is so anticlimactic that the plot is lost until the film ends.
The movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22 and will remain on the streaming service until Nov. 21.
As I watched the movie, I spent the beginning trying to grasp what was going on. For those who are not film fanatics, like myself, this film probably won’t be too entertaining. It was mainly an art piece. Because of this, I wouldn’t say I liked the movie.
The movie opened with “Dreams are a message from the deep” appearing on a black screen. This line set the tone for the entire film, but I didn’t realize it until the end.
Dreams motivate main character Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he envisions a future he yearns for.
Although Chalamet has showcased his talent in lighter films such as Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and A Rainy Day in New York, I felt like this heavy, sci-fi project pushed him to his acting limits. The layers in his acting made the film bearable.
In the movie, Atreides’ father takes control of Arrakis, a planet covered with a valuable substance called “spice.” Human-like creatures called Fremen inhabit this planet. To attain spice, the Atreides family seeks the help of the Fremen.
Throughout the film, Atreides tries to piece together what his dreams mean and how he can reach that future he sees on Arrakis.
As convoluted as Dune’s plot is, Hans Zimmer’s score left a lasting impression on me during the film because the music was the only assistance I had to understand the story.
The dream theme begins the film and never leaves. One line that stuck with me was “Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we’re awake. ‘Cause that’s when we make things happen.”
Atreides lives by this through the movie, which made me realize it is the same in real life. I felt the movie intended to take viewers to this new world, but this line brought me back to reality. It made me realize, once again, that a person has to work to make their dreams come true.
In my opinion, Dune is not a feel-good movie, but it made me feel something longer than a feel-good movie ever could. This “something” wasn’t necessarily enjoyment or interest, but rather intrigue into the world Villeneuve reinvented.
