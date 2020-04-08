Laurie Fox

The Shorthorn Editorial Adviser
Assistant Director of Student Publications

Laurie hosts daily coaching and training sessions with Shorthorn employees via video chat and advises student leaders, editors, reporters, photographers and other newsroom staff about journalistic best practices, planning, ethics and more.

Email Laurie

Chat with Laurie on Microsoft Teams

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments