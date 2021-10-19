Students may have noticed the field of red flags outside Ransom Hall over the past few weeks. They’ve done their job if they’ve drawn the eye, as their purpose is to bring attention to an issue many college students don’t know how to contend with.
The Red Flag Campaign designed a way to bring public awareness towards dating violence to prevent domestic abuse on college campuses through the bystander intervention strategy.The campaign encourages individuals to intervene when they see warning signs of relationship violence.
Casie Wofford, Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention confidential advocate, said RVSP peer advocates, social work interns and criminology interns came together to place the red flags outside Ransom Hall. She said the campaign appears at the university each October since 2016 for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Organizers displayed the flags in a high-traffic area so students would see them and begin reflecting on their relationships, she said.
Wofford said the more education people receive about domestic violence, the better prepared they are to stand up and intervene for others who experience abuse.
According to an Associate of American Universities report, 41.8% of students reported experiencing at least one sexually harassing behavior since they enrolled in college. For undergraduate women, only 16.1% were found to report incidents of nonconsensual sexual contact. As they get further in their college careers, that percentage drops to 11.3%.
Hesitation for reporting incidents of domestic violence is a problem for more than just the victims. According to a Knowledge Networks report, more than half of college students know someone who is being abused, but nearly 60% of them said they do not know how to help.
Wofford said bystander intervention varies depending on the scenario, but safety is the first priority. Before intervening, people should evaluate the situation so they know which bystander technique to use for the safest outcome.
Examples of different types of bystander intervention techniques include delegating, distracting and directing, Wofford said. Delegating is when someone contacts another resource for help, distracting is taking the victim out of the situation by using an excuse and directing is expressing concerns to them directly, she said.
Hannah Fulks, public relations and advertising junior and peer advocate, said she checks in with her friends at large gatherings in case they get uncomfortable.
Fulks said one person can only do so much to help others in unsafe situations, so she advises anyone who needs help to visit the RVSP office where they can speak to someone as well as take legal action. Though it can be hard, individuals should seek advice from someone they trust, she said.
According to the National Network To End Domestic Violence website, many resources exist for survivors of domestic violence seeking help. Phone services like the National Domestic Violence Hotline and ‘love is respect’ provide confidential and anonymous support, and websites like WomensLaw.org provide legal information and resources.
Zane Benavidez-Martinez, education and history senior, said this is his first semester as a peer advocate for the RVSP program. He said the previous relationships in his life have led him to want to help others to ensure nobody goes through the same situations he did.
Benavidez-Martinez said he was previously in a relationship where he felt trapped by pressures from his partner and his Hispanic culture. He said he was expected to cook, clean and stay quiet or else there would be physical consequences.
He stood at the flags and reflected on his difficult journey and his own unhealthy experiences. He said he felt grateful for the progress he’d made, the difference he’s making and the impact the campaign has for many people.
The Red Flag Campaign is important because it addresses the uncomfortable conversations necessary to spread awareness, he said.
He said there is more to be done in college when providing a safe place for victims, like more resources and conversations. UTA having programs like RVSP is a positive step, he said.
“We’re going in the right direction where we will be up to the standard that we need to be,” Benavidez-Martinez said.
