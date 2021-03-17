"A vote for Roten still isn't rotten"
Hello, fellow Mavericks! My name is Rebecca Roten, and I am a third-year student majoring in Psychology and CLIS, as well as a currently serving senator for the College of Science. I decided to run for reelection, because I want to continue serving the UTA community by working to create positive change on campus (and online). If elected to an additional term, I promise to continue applying the skills and experience that I’ve gained over the last two years, approaching all matters brought before the Senate with diligence and compassion. Please consider voting for me to be your voice in Student Senate.
