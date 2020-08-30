High temperatures with high chances of showers are expected in the Metroplex this week.
“Every day we’re going to have chances of rain, and storm chances,” said Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist. “We’re going to have a shift in the pattern. We’ll have to keep an eye on mild flooding potential on typical spots we usually get trouble with.”
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have higher thunderstorm chances and rain, with temperatures in the low 90s. Chances of flooding in some areas are possible along the Red River.
Confidence is increasing that a storm system will arise along with a cold front that will likely move into the area Wednesday, Sanchez said.
“Definitely keep the umbrella on hand as [you] head out just in case there is a shower or storm as [you] wander about doing [your] normal daily stuff,” Sanchez said. “At least temperatures aren’t going to be behaving super hot.”
