President Jennifer Cowley updates university progress, reflects 75-day tenure

President Jennifer Cowley is pictured during the Student Welcome Lunch with President Cowley event April 28 in the Connection Café.

President Jennifer Cowley announced a fifth area of focus, finance and infrastructure, to the university’s strategic plan according to a universitywide email Monday.

Cowley began her tenure April 28. Since then, she has continued to launch numerous national searches for executive positions. As she reflected on her 75-day tenure at the university, she also gave updates on people and culture, a previous strategic focus she announced.  

Cowley said she had spoken with the UTA community on her plans to build a strategic focus to bring positive changes to campus, according to her 30-day update. The following areas she noted are people and culture, student success, research and innovation and alumni and community engagement.

The university recently announced that both incoming Athletics director Jon Fagg and Tamara Brown, the next provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, will begin their roles Aug. 1, according to the email. Kate C. Miller, the next vice president for research and innovation, will begin her role Oct. 1.  

With the new development in finance and infrastructure, Cowley plans to focus on developing operational and financial strategies to create effective and efficient business operations, to strengthen the university’s fiscal health and financial future, to update and build facilities and to increase the impact of university research.  

As a university, we have and continue to develop ambitious and forward-looking goals as part of our vision of becoming one of the nation’s most inclusive and impactful research universities,” she said in the email.

