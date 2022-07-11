President Jennifer Cowley updates university progress, reflects 75-day tenure

President Jennifer Cowley announces a fifth area of focus, finance and infrastructure, to the university’s strategic plan according to a university-wide email.
Cowley began her tenure April 28. Since then, she has continued to launch numerous national searches for executive positions. As she reflects on her 75-day tenure at the university, she also gives updates on people and culture, a previous strategic focus she announced.
Cowley spoke with the UTA community to help build a strategic focus to bring positive changes to campus, according to her 30-day update. The following areas she developed are people and culture, student success, research and innovation and alumni and community engagement.
The university recently announced that both incoming Athletics director Jon Fagg and Tamara Brown, the next provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, will begin their roles Aug. 1, according to the email. Kate C. Miller, the next vice president for research and innovation, will begin her role Oct. 1.
With the new development in finance and infrastructure, Cowley plans to focus on developing operational and financial strategies to create effective and efficient business operations, strengthen the university’s fiscal health and financial future, update and build facilities and increase the impact of university research.
“As a university, we have and continue to develop ambitious and forward-looking goals as part of our vision of becoming one of the nation’s most inclusive and impactful research universities,” she said in the email.
