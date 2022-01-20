Photos: UTA wins game against Texas State University, retires former Lady Mavericks jersey

The Lady Mavericks won 69-67 against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center.

During halftime, the team retired former Lady Mavericks Rebekah VanDijk’s jersey, No. 44. Vandijk was gifted a bouquet of flowers and award as her jersey was raised to the display of fireworks and cheers from the crowd.

UTA will travel to play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.  

The Lady Mavericks bench cheers during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. They improved their record to 4-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.
Former Lady Maverick forward Rebekah VanDijk's jersey retirement banner  raises into the rafters Jan. 20 inside College Park Center. VanDijk played at UTA from 2014-2018.
Senior forward Emma Halverson shoots the ball during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. The women's basketball team improved their season record to 10-5. 
Senior Emma Halverson, left, and freshman forward Jordyn Turner wear a Rebekah VanDijk T-shirt during a pregame against Texas State University on Jan. 20 in College Park Center. UTA retired VanDijk's number in a halftime presentation. 
Former Lady Mavericks forward Rebekah VanDijk, left, retires her jersey number during halftime in a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. VanDijk is the all-time rebound leader in program history with 1,117.
Senior guard De'Sha Benjamin goes for a layup during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. Benjamin scored a career-high 21 points in the win.
Shereka Wright, women's basketball head coach, discusses strategies with her team during a timeout in a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. Wright is in her second season coaching the Lady Mavericks. 
Junior forward Starr Jacobs tips the ball in favor of UTA during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. Jacobs was the second-leading scorer for the Lady Mavericks with 19 points.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs dribbles the ball during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. Jacobs made five out of eight free throw attempts.
Former Lady Maverick forward Rebekah VanDijk poses with her family in honor of retiring her jersey during halftime in a game against Texas State University on Jan. 20 at College Park Center. VanDijk is the third all-time leading scorer in program history. 
