Photos: UTA volleyball extends losing streak at UTA Classic

The Mavericks wave to their opponents before a match against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 3 at College Park Center. The volleyball team lost 3-1 against the Golden Hurricane volleyball team.

The volleyball team (0-6) hosted the UTA Classic over the weekend. The Mavericks faced the University of Tulsa, Sam Houston State University and the University of North Texas. UTA lost all three games and will stay home to face McNeese State University in a doubleheader starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday at College Park Center. 

The Mavericks celebrate during a match against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 4 at College Park Center. This was the second match of three in the UTA Classic that UTA played.
The Mavericks Mav up during a match against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 4 at College Park Center. The Mavericks took the Bearkats to five sets.
Sophomore libero Alli Wells serves the ball during a match against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 4 at College Park Center. Wells had seven assists in the match.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend digs a hit ball during a match against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 3 at College Park Center. Townsend had seven digs in the Mavericks' opening match at the UTA Classic.
Freshman middle blocker Monica LaFleur reaches for the ball during a match against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 4 at College Park Center. LaFleur had six kills in the match.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend hits the ball during a match against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 4 at College Park Center. Townsend led the team with 18 kills. 
Freshman middle blocker Monica LaFleur reaches for the ball during a match against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 3 at College Park Center. LaFleur led the team with 12 kills. 
Sophomore libero Alli Wells attempts to pass the ball during a match against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 4 at College Park Center. Wells had 28 digs in the match.
Freshman defensive specialist Kaylen Beaty serves the ball during a match against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 3 at College Park Center. Beaty had one service ace in the match.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown, left, and freshman middle blocker Monica LaFleur attempt to block during a match against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 3 at College Park Center. The Mavericks had eight blocks in the match.
