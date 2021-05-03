Photos: UTA softball falls to Appalachian State University in final home game of the season

UTA fell to Appalachian State University on Sunday in the third game of their weekend series. The Mavericks were held scoreless in the 2-0 loss, the final home game of the year. Junior pitcher Laura Henriksen picked up the loss, giving up two runs in two innings of work.
