Photos: UTA softball falls to Appalachian State University in final home game of the season

Appalachian State University plays spoiler, defeating UTA 2-0 on senior day

Senior catcher Courtney Ogle rounds third base during a game against Appalachian State University on May 2 at Allan Saxe Field. Ogle recorded a double and one walk in her two plate appearances during the game.

 Photo by Julia Mendoza
Junior pitcher Laura Henriksen catches the ball during a game against Appalachian State University on May 2 at Allan Saxe Field. Henriksen pitched two innings and gave up two runs in the 2-0 loss.

UTA fell to Appalachian State University on Sunday in the third game of their weekend series. The Mavericks were held scoreless in the 2-0 loss, the final home game of the year. Junior pitcher Laura Henriksen picked up the loss, giving up two runs in two innings of work. 

 

Senior pitcher JoJo Valencia throws the ball during a game against Appalachian State University on May 2 at Allan Saxe Field. Valencia allowed one hit during two innings of work. 
Freshman second baseman Jessica Carreon looks to throw the ball during a game against Appalachian State University on May 2 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon had three putouts during the game.
Junior shortstop Emily Evans swings during a game against Appalachian State University on May 2 at Allan Saxe Field. Evans was held hitless during two at-bats in the game. 
The softball team celebrates between innings during a game against Appalachian State University on May 2 at Allan Saxe Field. The team used three different pitchers throughout the game. 
