Photos: UTA campus comes alive this semester as in-person classes return

Students gather back on campus for the first day of the fall semester Aug. 25 outside the Central Library. Hospitality tents were set up across campus to help students locate classes and other resources. 

Students filled campus Wednesday as the majority of classes returned to a face-to-face format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Few protocols are being enforced this semester. However, for the first two weeks, classes are reduced to 50% capacity to help with the full in-person transition.

Nursing junior Yoreyliz Martinez, left, walks with her sister, business operations sophomore Doraliz Martinez, on the first day of the fall semester Aug. 25 on the University Center mall. The Martinez sisters, both transfer students, are excited to be on a big campus.
Students study for the first day of class in the Sierras Computer Lounge on Aug. 25 at the University Center. Masks are no longer required on campus but are encouraged. 
Civil engineering junior Kevin Mendez reads a book in between classes on the first day of the fall semester Aug. 25 in front of the Central Library. Mendez said after being home so much during last year's classes, he wants to spend more time on-campus. 
Students study outside of the lecture halls Aug. 25 at the SEIR building. Classes have resumed in-person instruction with 50% capacity for the first two weeks. 
Nursing sophomore Maxine Martin takes a break after class on the first day of the fall semester Aug. 25 in front of the Central Library. Martin said she's never seen campus as full as she did this day. 
Students wait in line for COVID-19 testing Aug. 25 at the University Center. All students are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test to MyMav by Sept. 8. 
Electrical engineering senior Mahinder Singh, right, gets his photo taken by Ben Muir, Baptist Student Ministry member and alumnus, on the first day of the fall semester Aug. 25 in front of Preston Hall. Singh said it felt good attending classes in-person. 
Students enjoy fresh air on the first day of the fall semester Aug. 25 outside the University Center. Campus was revived by students, faculty and staff as the majority of classes became face-to-face for the fall semester. 
Mechanical engineering freshman William Oviedo practices skateboarding during the first day of classes Aug. 25 in front of the University Center. Oviedo said he plans to ride his skateboard around campus to help with the distance. 
