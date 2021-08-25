Students filled campus Wednesday as the majority of classes returned to a face-to-face format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Few protocols are being enforced this semester. However, for the first two weeks, classes are reduced to 50% capacity to help with the full in-person transition.
Photos: UTA campus comes alive this semester as in-person classes return
- By Nicholas Badeaux and Julia Mendoza, The Shorthorn staff
-
-
- 0
Julia Mendoza
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Nicholas Badeaux
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
HELP WANTED
Bowen Road Day School
Monday - Friday 2:30pm - 6pm FIRM
Camp Counselor for school age children
K-5th grade experience.
817-275-1291
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.