Photos: UTA baseball prevails in home series against Arkansas State University

The Mavericks stand for the national anthem before a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. With the series win, the Mavericks passed the Red Wolves in the conference standings.
Sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory runs to first base during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Gregory's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at four.
Sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh runs to first base during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Cavanagh tied his season-high in hits with three in the win.
Current UTA students enrolled in at least six credit hours during the semester of employment and in good academic standing are eligible to apply for these paid positions. Some qualify for internship credit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.