Photos: UTA baseball prevails in home series against Arkansas State University

The baseball team (14-30, 6-15) won 5-4 against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The victories Friday and Sunday help Mavericks' gain its first series win since early April.

Freshman catcher Cade Sumbler gave the Mavericks a lead in the bottom of the eight, a lead the Mavericks held onto for the win.

UTA will return to the field against Texas A&M University at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in College Station, Texas. 

Senior pitcher David Moffat pitches a strike during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Moffat collected his second win of the season. 
The Mavericks celebrate their win against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The Mavericks won 5-4. 
The Mavericks high-five each other after a win against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. This is the first conference series win since April 1-3.
The Mavericks stand for the national anthem before a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. With the series win, the Mavericks passed the Red Wolves in the conference standings. 
Senior center field Boone Montgomery hits the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Montgomery finished the game with two hits. 
Junior pitcher Cade Winquest pitches the ball to the catcher during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Winquest finished with a season-high seven strikeouts. 
Freshman catcher Cade Sumbler throws the ball back to the pitcher during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Sumbler finished with multi-hits in all three games. 
Sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory runs to first base during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Gregory's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at four. 
Sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh runs to first base during a game against Arkansas State University on May 1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Cavanagh tied his season-high in hits with three in the win. 
