Photos: The last shot: UTA concludes final season in Sun Belt Conference with first-round loss

Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame rests while a timeout is called during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. UTA had 16 second-chance points compared to Louisiana-Lafayette's seven.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu grabs a rebound during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Akobundu-Ehiogu went 3-3 from the floor for all his shot attempts.
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba blocks a Louisiana-Lafayette player during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Mwamba fell on his ankle during the second half that resulted in injury.
Graduate guard David Azore attempts to shoot ball during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Azore scored the last three points of the game with 2.3 seconds of game time left.
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba attempts to layup the ball during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Mwamba scored 19 points, his highest total since a Jan. 15 game against University of Louisiana Monroe.
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba shoots a 3-pointer during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Mwamba finished the game as the second-leading scorer with 19 points.
The Mavericks watch on as their deficit increases to 17 during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. It was the team's last game as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Graduate guard David Azore drives the ball during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Azore finished with a team-high 23 points in the game.
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba drives the ball past Louisiana-Lafayette players during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The tournament is a direct elimination bracket with 12 teams competing against each other.
Lady Mavericks cheer for the men's basketball team during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The Lady Mavericks will compete against Georgia Southern University at 7:30 p.m. CST on March 4 in the quarterfinals.
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame gets blocked from a layup during the first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Elame finished with nine points and made three of his six field goals.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Mavericks finished its last season in the Sun Belt Conference with a final score of 67-64 in the first round of the tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 3 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
The Mavericks had a deficit of 17 in the first half and were down only four points on multiple occasions in the second half of the game.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will move forward in the bracket to compete against Texas State University on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. CST.
