Photos: The Arlington Independence Day Parade returns with over 100 participants

Parade participants wave the American flag July 5 on UTA Boulevard. The Arlington Independence Day Parade began at 9:03 a.m.

At 9:03 a.m., the Arlington Independence Day Parade returned after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning on South West Street, the estimated 130 expected participants traveled two miles for the parade. COVID-19 precautions were not mandated at this event. Along with the parade, Arlington celebrated Independence Day by putting on a firework display July 3 at the Entertainment District in Arlington. The parade, Arlington's longest lasting event, returned with the theme of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. 

The Arlington Police Honor Guard leads the parade during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on Spaniolo Drive. Volunteers and nonprofit organizations helped put together the parade. 
Arlington Mayor Jim Ross waves to the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on Spaniolo Drive. Ross was inaugurated as Arlington's mayor June 29, 2021. 
Spectators sit on the side of the street as the parade passes by during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on South Center Street. Dottie Lynn and Church Women United started the parade in 1965.
A parade horse displays its patriotic decorations during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on West Abram Street. Arlington's parade is billed as the largest Fourth of July parade in Texas.
Decorated vintage cars trail with American flags during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on Spaniolo Drive. The parade was broadcasted live on YouTube. 
Arlington resident Elizabeth Crowder, 44, points to the American flag to show her son Seth, 2, during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on Spaniolo Drive. Crowder has been attending the parade for 10 years as a holiday tradition. 
Lamar High School Cheerleaders march during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 down South Center Street. The parade's theme was Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.
Parade spectators watch the traveling floats during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on West Abram Street. This year's parade theme was Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. 
A large American flag is displayed over the parade between two fire trucks during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on Spaniolo Drive. The Independence Day Parade was canceled in 2020 just two weeks before the actual date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Members of the UTA Military and Veterans Services carry flags representing the different branches of the military during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on West Abram Street. The university float followed behind the flag holders. 
The UTA Float passes in front of College Park Center during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on Spaniolo Drive. Interim President Teik Lim rode with UTA cheerleaders on the float. 
Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen waves the American flag during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on West Abram Street. Along with Allen, Arlington's city council members and mayor participated in the event.
A parade car follows the Arlington Independence Day Parade's two-mile route July 5 on South Center Street. The Arlington 4th of July Parade Association organized the event.
Members of the World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi perform for the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on West Mitchell Street. The Wheelie-ing Elvi perform on Honda Mini Trails, small 50cc motorcycles. 
Parade participants travel along the event route during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on South Center Street. Over 100 participants followed the two-mile long parade, including floats, cars and high school bands. 
Arlington firefighters hold the American flag that was on display during the event after the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 5 on Spaniolo Drive. Firefighters and police helped guide and participated in the parade. 
