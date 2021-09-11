Photos: Super Service Saturday gives students opportunity to volunteer around campus, community

Students begin to make plastic yarn mats for Sarah's Bag Ladies during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at the Rio Grande Ballroom inside the University Center. The plastic yarn mats serve as sleeping cushions and will be distributed to people without homes.
Nursing freshman Soyeon Kim opens a bag for Sarah's Bag Ladies during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at the Rio Grande Ballroom inside the University Center. Kim said she volunteered for the event because she wanted to help out.
Kinesiology senior for Chidozie Nwankwo flattens down plastic bags for Sarah's Bag Ladies during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at the Rio Grande Ballroom inside the University Center. Nwankwo said he participated in the event because he enjoys volunteering.
Nursing freshman Jaye Walker flattens a plastic bag for Sarah's Bag Ladies during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at the Rio Grande Ballroom inside the University Center. Walker said she has crocheted plastic yarn before.
Graduate student Harshit Singh presses a stepping stone into the ground during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at the Christian Campus Center. Singh said he also participated in the Big Event, where he volunteered at Mission Arlington.
Business accounting sophomore Vivian Nguyen, left, and education sophomore Vivian Nguyen participate in Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at the Christian Campus Center. They are both a part of Alpha Kappa Delta Phi, a sorority that they said values community service.
Dustan Medford, critical languages and international studies freshman, organizes cleaning supplies during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at the Christian Campus Center. Medford said it felt good to volunteer.
Volunteers rake during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at O.S. Gray Natural Area. Students had the choice to volunteer at UTA Community Garden, Mission Arlington, the Arlington Public Libraries, City of Arlington Parks and Recreation and more for the event.
Finance senior Diana Granados pushes a wheelbarrow during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 at O.S. Gray Natural Area. Granados said she chose to volunteer at this service site because she likes nature.
Students provided community service to the UTA and Arlington communities by participating in Super Service Saturday. The event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offered students the opportunity to volunteer at different service sites on and around campus.
Participants had the choice to volunteer at UTA Community Garden, Mission Arlington, the Arlington Public Libraries, City of Arlington Parks and Recreation and more for the event. Each service location had a site leader that distributed the volunteers.
