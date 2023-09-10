 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Students talk during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 outside Mission Arlington. Last year, the event had over 230 volunteers.

Sweat, smiles and matching T-shirts — the trinity of community service.

It all covered the hundreds of students who volunteered for UTA’s annual Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9. The event, a final part of Maverick Stampede, sent participants to work in areas around Arlington like Randol Mill Park and Lake Arlington so they could serve the city. 

Shoveling dirt, stacking boxes and weeding gardens, volunteers worked through the morning before the afternoon heat set in. Around noon, they ended the work day with a free lunch from the event’s organizers.

Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Volunteers put on wristbands during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 at Mission Arlington. The annual event ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Volunteers steer wheelbarrows during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 through O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. The event placed teams of students at different sites across the city. 
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Architecture freshman Madad Alhssan loads cans into boxes during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 at Mission Arlington. Alhssan said she volunteered because she thought it’s a “kind thing to do.” 
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Music education freshman Aranza Repreza shovels dirt at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. Repreza said she is part of Freshman Leaders on Campus, which encouraged her to volunteer in the event.
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Volunteers carry boxes during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 at Mission Arlington. The organization turned 37 this year.
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

A volunteer fans herself outside Mission Arlington during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 in Arlington. The area had sunny weather with a high of around 96 degrees.
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Volunteers play frisbee after their work during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 at Arlington’s Community Garden. The garden is a collaboration between UTA and the city, where residents can adopt plots to grow plants and food.
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Volunteers high-five during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 at Mission Arlington. Participants in the long-running tradition also worked at Randol Mill Park and Lake Arlington.
Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Students eat lunch during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 at the Palo Duro Lounge in the University Center. The event treated volunteers to free dessert and pizza after their morning’s work. 

@Shawlings601

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments