Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Volunteers play frisbee after their work during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9 at Arlington’s Community Garden. The garden is a collaboration between UTA and the city, where residents can adopt plots to grow plants and food.
Sweat, smiles and matching T-shirts — the trinity of community service.
It all covered the hundreds of students who volunteered for UTA’s annual Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9. The event, a final part of Maverick Stampede, sent participants to work in areas around Arlington like Randol Mill Park and Lake Arlington so they could serve the city.
Shoveling dirt, stacking boxes and weeding gardens, volunteers worked through the morning before the afternoon heat set in. Around noon, they ended the work day with a free lunch from the event’s organizers.
