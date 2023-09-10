Photos: Students serve their community during Super Service Saturday

Sweat, smiles and matching T-shirts — the trinity of community service.

It all covered the hundreds of students who volunteered for UTA’s annual Super Service Saturday on Sept. 9. The event, a final part of Maverick Stampede, sent participants to work in areas around Arlington like Randol Mill Park and Lake Arlington so they could serve the city.

Shoveling dirt, stacking boxes and weeding gardens, volunteers worked through the morning before the afternoon heat set in. Around noon, they ended the work day with a free lunch from the event’s organizers.

