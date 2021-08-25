After a full day of classes, students built an appetite and were able to fulfill it at Waffleopolis, the beloved Maverick Stampede tradition. After last year's Waffleopolis event was held virtually to follow COVID-19 protocols, this year students were able to mingle, dance and eat Belgium waffles in-person as a group once again.
Photos: Students enjoy Waffleopolis tradition in person for the first time since the pandemic began
Julia Mendoza
