Photos: Students enjoy Waffleopolis tradition in person for the first time since the pandemic began

Students wait in line during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 in Brazos Park. Attendees lined up from Brazos Park all the way to West Third Street to receive a waffle. 

After a full day of classes, students built an appetite and were able to fulfill it at Waffleopolis, the beloved Maverick Stampede tradition. After last year's Waffleopolis event was held virtually to follow COVID-19 protocols, this year students were able to mingle, dance and eat Belgium waffles in-person as a group once again. 

Graduate student Harshini Kandimalla gets whip cream on her waffle during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 in Brazos Park. Waffleopolis is one of the Maverick Stampede's most popular traditions.
Education senior Alberto Garza receives toppings for his waffle during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 in Brazos Park. Garza said this year's Waffleopolis was better than last year's since more people are on campus.
Students add toppings to their waffles during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 in Brazos Park. Various waffle toppings were available, including chocolate sauce, whipped cream, syrup, ice cream, sprinkles and more.
Attendees pose for a picture during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 in Brazos Park. The event ran from 8 to 10 p.m. throughout Brazos Park and the University Center mall. 
Attendees chat during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 at the University Center mall. After their first day of class, students were able to sit down, dance and eat Belgium waffles. 
Kinesiology junior Jasmyn Clark, left, nursing junior Zaria Duncan, center, and biology junior Kyree Messeh chat during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 in Brazos Park. Duncan and Messeh attended Waffleopolis their freshman year together, making this their second time going to the event. 
Students dance during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 25 in Brazos Park. Attendees owned the dance floor as music blasted.
