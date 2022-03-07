The men's tennis team (8-5) recorded a win and a loss over the weekend.

The team beat Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi 4-2 on March 4 after losing to the Islanders earlier in the season. The team lost to Wichita State University 1-4 on March 6.

The Mavericks will face Texas A&M University on Wednesday at College Station, Texas.

Photos: Men's tennis picks up a win and loss over the weekend

Sophomore Alan Sau Franco, left, serves the ball as freshman Maks Lukman prepares to return it during a match against Wichita State University on March 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Franco and Lukman lost their doubles match 4-6.
Junior Miguel Cabrera serves the ball during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center. Cabrera lost his match 1-6, 2-6.
Junior Miguel Cabrera follows the ball after hitting it during a match against Wichita State University on March 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. The Mavericks lost 1-4 against Wichita State.
Freshman Maks Lukman serves the ball during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center. Lukman earned the second singles points for UTA, winning 1-6, 6-1, 7-5. 
Sophomore Alan Sau Franco serves the ball to his opponent during a match against Wichita State University on March 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Franco won his match 6-1, 6-1. 
Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi prepares for a backhand during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center. Akiyoshi's match went unfinished as freshman Anton Shepp already secured the victory for UTA. 
Freshman Anton Shepp hits the ball during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center. Shepp secured victory for the Mavericks with a 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4 win. 
Freshman Maks Lukman prepares for a return during a game against Wichita State University on March 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Lukman lost his singles match 4-6, 1-6.
Freshman Anton Shepp swings the ball back to his opponent during a match against Wichita State on March 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Shepp fell on line one 1-6, 4-6. 
Freshman Anton Shepp celebrates after winning a point during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center. The Mavericks won the match 4-2. 
