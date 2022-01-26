Photos: Activity Fair returns in-person, gives students chance to engage with life on campus

Kiezia Savage-Sims, public relations and advertising senior, stands at the check-in booth during the Activity Fair on Jan. 26 on the University Center mall. The event offers different involvement opportunities to the campus community.
Computer science sophomore Hanumath Ponnaluri, center, stands behind his booth recruiting students who are interested in the Engineering Student Council on Jan 26. at the University Center mall. TheESC is open for all engineering majors to stay informed on meetings and events for engineering student organizations as well as the College of Engineering.
Mechanical engineering sophomore Alejandra Flores, left, and music education sophomore Emmanuel Aguilera perform during the Activity Fair on Jan. 26 at the University Center mall. The Activity Day Fair is held at the beginning of each semester for students to talk with organization members and join clubs.
Mechanical engineering freshman Brendon Bolanos de Moraes talks to students about joining the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers during the Activity Fair on Jan. 26 at the University Center mall. SHPE strives to empower members of the Hispanic community to make a difference through STEM.
Critical languages sophomore Alicia Boulom, left, studio art freshman Molly Ramos, center, and linguistics junior Alejandra de la Cruz dance to K-Pop music next to the Korean Cultural Association table Jan 26. at the University Center mall. The Korean Cultural Association is an organization for people of any background to come together in appreciation of the traditional and pop culture of Korea.
