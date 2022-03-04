Photos: 9 to 5 The Musical debuts at UTA

Musical theater junior Victoria Gomez lies along fellow performers arms in a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Gomez's character, Violet Newstead, performed the song "One of the Boys" with the men's ensemble.
Musical theater junior Kobie Jackson, left, performs during a9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Jackson's character, Judy Bernly, sings while removing her wedding ring in front of her ex-husband, who left her for a younger woman.
Musical theater juniors Victoria Gomez, left, and Kobie Jackson act during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Gomez, who plays Violet Newstead, helped train Jackson's character, Judy Bernly, as a new hire at the company.
Costume sketches for 9 to 5 The Musical hang on the wall Feb. 27 in the Fine Arts Building. Practice assistant professor Margaret Crowley said the costume designers use these basic-colored sketches to share their vision of the characters with the director.
Musical theater senior Brock Huerter performs during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Huerter plays the antagonist Franklin Hart, who he describes as sleazy, full of himself and a little insecure.
Musical theater senior Brock Huerter, left, holds onto musical theater senior Fatima Flores during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Huerter's character makes several passes at Flores' character at the beginning of the play, ignoring her marital status and rejections.
Musical theater senior Brock Huerter, left, makes a joke with musical theater freshman Nicholas Harrison during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Huerter plays the boss of the business featured in the musical who can't read a room.
Musical theater junior Analisa Salinas sings during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Salinas said her character is very clinical and methodical but has a lustful and energetic side as well.
Musical theater junior Kobie Jackson, center, tugs musical theater senior Brock Hueter's necktie during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Jackson said her character is finding herself without worrying about a man's opinion.
Actors perform on stage during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Musical theater senior Fatima Flores, right, imagines branding musical theater senior Brock Huerter, center, who plays Flores' sleazy boss.
Musical theater junior Victoria Gomez pours rat poison into a coffee cup during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. Gomez mistook the rat poison for sweetener while making the musical antagonist's coffee.
Musical theater junior Victoria Gomez struts to the front of the stage during a rehearsal for 9 to 5 The Musical on Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. In UTA’s version of the show, the 1970s-based musical received an update to the script with more diverse casting and LGBTQ+ representation in its characters.
Musical theater junior Victoria Gomez, left, senior Fatima Flores, center, and junior Kobie Jackson perform during a 9 to 5 The Musical rehearsal Feb. 28 at the Mainstage Theatre. UTA’s Theatre Arts Department will perform the musical from March 2 to 6 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building.
Musical theater seniors Fatima Flores and Brock Huerter perform during a rehearsal of 9 to 5 The Musical on Feb. 27 at the Mainstage Theatre. The music and lyrics for the production were written by Dolly Parton.
UTA’s Theatre Arts Department performs 9 to 5 The Musical, which is based on the 1980 hit movie, from March 2-6 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building.
Following the lives of main characters Violet Newstead, Judy Bernly and Doralee Rhodes, the play tackles sexism and the mistreatment of women in the workplace.
During the play, the three female coworkers brainstorm how to get even with their sexist boss, Franklin Hart. In a turn of events, Newstead accidentally poisons Hart, and these characters run the office and keep Hart quiet.
