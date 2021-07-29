Parking and Transportation Services updates permits for the 2021-2022 academic year

Parking permits for the 2021-2022 academic year are now for sale through the MavPark website, with some new changes to various lots and the reintroduction of the 7-day permit.
Permits can be purchased by semester or for a full academic year. Changes include Lot CPW, renamed Lot F13, changing from residential parking to faculty and staff parking and the closure of Lipscomb Hall and Center Point apartment lots. Parking and Transportation Services has also reintroduced the 7-day permit for all customers at $40.
During the campus closure through the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30-day monthly permit rates temporarily decreased to $22.75 for faculty and staff and $17.50 for students. Starting Aug. 21, the 30-day monthly permit will return to $80. But students and full-time faculty can still purchase the annual parking permit, which will still prorate to the $17.50 or $22.75 per month rate respectively, and return the permits for a prorated refund up until the Spring 2022 census date, Feb. 2, 2022.
The faculty and staff reserved parking spaces are individually numbered. These numbers have been sequential but have gotten jumbled in recent years.
Parking and Transportation Services will renumber the signs this summer to list them sequentially again. Permit holders for these spaces do not need to move to another spot. They will retain the same parking space, but the number may change. More details will be sent to the permit holders individually.
People can login using their NetID and password and select a permit for purchase. Permits are virtual, so there’s no need for a decal. Their license plate number will be their permit. Charges will be posted to their campus account within 24 hours.
The most popular choice is the commuting student permit, which runs $210 annually, $130 per semester and $80 for the summer. There are also permit options for motorcycles, running at $115 annually, $70 per semester and $45 for the summer.
Disabled veteran student permits allow parking in all Americans with Disabilities Act stalls in all faculty, staff and student lots, Maverick Garage, College Park garages, West Campus Garage and Upgrade lots, unless otherwise restricted with signage or paint. They can also park in all non-ADA stalls in student commuter lots, West Campus Garage and College Park garages unless otherwise restricted with signage or paint, and may park at street meters without paying so long as they don't overstay the maximum time limits.
Disabled veteran faculty and staff permits allow parking in all faculty, staff and student lots, Maverick Garage, College Park garages, West Campus Garage and Upgrade lots as well as parking in all faculty and staff lots. They also may park at street meters without paying so long as they do not exceed the maximum time limits.
The reduced rate permit is available for faculty, staff and students to park in Lot 50 South and either walk to campus or ride the Mav Mover shuttle service. The reduced rate permit also allows parking in accessible parking stalls in Lot 50 South, with valid placard, until 7 p.m. weekdays and in the student, faculty, staff and general lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.
Visitors must have their own permits. Permits for visitors are on an hourly, daily, weekly and monthly basis. There are no refunds on these short-term permits. There is also an option for a long-term visitor permit.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.