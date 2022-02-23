YouTube provides platform for honest racial discussions

While the debate in Texas regarding race-based education at school continues, state politicians have no power over the active discourse happening in Black communities on the internet.
Thus, although communities on social media like YouTube, Reddit and Twitter can show extreme toxicity, some content creators use their platforms on YouTube to build welcoming, thoughtful spaces for people to engage with racial discussions.
During Black History Month, outlets temporarily spotlight Black voices, but talented creators on social media produce high-quality content year-round. February is a good time to highlight and celebrate, but the attention shouldn’t end with the month.
Known to their viewers as a “young millennial aunty,” YouTuber Khadija Mbowe begins their videos with a song and provides a welcome to all “nieces, nephews, niblings, aunties, uncles, piblings.” By using inclusive terms like ‘piblings,’ which is a combination between parents and siblings to refer either an uncle or an aunt, Mbowe immediately makes the viewer feel at home.
Mbowe’s video essays include topics like colorism, pretty privilege, toxic masculinity, digital blackface and more.
In their “Self-care Sunday” series, they discuss colorism while they wear different skincare face masks. Mbowe’s initial imperfect style makes a viewer feel welcome. A video on a topic like colorism could turn into a lecture. Instead, it becomes an acknowledgment for people who don’t feel heard and an educational tool for anyone looking to learn.
Their content is consistently comprehensive and well-researched, yet their personal anecdotes always keep the conversation grounded.
In videos like “Maybe you should stay in the closet?... Coming Out re-examined,” Mbowe talks about their perspective on coming out in a West African immigrant household.
They question the value of coming out and why the trope is so ubiquitous in queer media. Mbowe, as they often do, uses their platforms to bring in global and historical perspectives on the issue and offers a well-rounded critique.
Mbowe’s perspective probably wouldn’t be discussed in mainstream media, but on their channel, it finds a much-needed spotlight.
There was no representation of nonbinary characters in mainstream feature films in 2020, according to GLAAD. While the inclusion report from Writers Guild of America shows that LGBTQ+ writers are represented on par with their numbers in the U.S. population, they found only 19% of screenwriter credits went to people of color, and 4% of them were women.
YouTube provides a valuable platform for people like Mbowe to voice their ideas.
They are not alone, as there are also other creators like F.D. Signifier, who brings a mature, developed perspective to a youthful medium. While he’s a bit older than the average content creator, that makes his content fascinating.
By centering the real-world experiences of people struggling to make their love work together, Signifier challenges the idea that “Black Love” requires perfection, and successful Black couples should adhere to strict ideals to set a “good” example and earn the respect of mainstream America.
YouTube provides a platform for friendly online content creators who are willing to educate to provide invaluable discussions that don’t necessarily have to be had at school, whether it’s about Black history or representation.
Education is a life-long journey, and today’s society is lucky enough to have free high-quality resources available outside of public schools. YouTube, in particular, can be a powerful tool to amplify black voices and experiences.
