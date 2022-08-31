Solutions beyond forgiveness, rethinking student debt

President Joe Biden announced Aug. 24 a student loan relief plan that will forgive thousands of dollars of debt for millions of Americans. The White House said in a statement the president will cancel $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients. To qualify, borrowers must make less than $125,000 in individual income or below $250,000 as a married couple.
This could be life-changing for many student loan debt holders in the U.S, as the White House estimates up to 43 million borrowers could see all or at least some of their debt forgiven.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that while Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is a good start, it still does not address the root causes of the massive student loan debt millions of Americans take on each year. If real progress is to be made on this issue, the U.S. will need to go beyond debt forgiveness and attack the problem at its core.
One barrier preventing people from affording college in the U.S. is the rising tuition rate. The average annual cost of a public four-year university was $9,349 in the 2019-2020 academic year, while a private four-year institution was $32,769.
Many families cannot afford to shell out $10,000 a year for their child’s education. For millions of Americans, taking out loans is the only way to afford college tuition.
While college tuition has been steadily rising for decades, wages have not. The past generation of American workers has seen a near stagnation of hourly wage growth, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Since the early ’70s, the average worker’s inflation-adjusted wages have only increased by 0.2% per year, Jay Shambaugh and Ryan Nunn wrote for the Harvard Business Review.
Meanwhile, the cost of living increased by an average of 13% between 2021 and 2022, according to a study conducted by move.org using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.
There are few ways for American families to pay the cost of college with stagnant wages, especially with rising tuition and cost of living. The only way to prevent Americans from incurring massive amounts of student loan debt is for the federal government to lower the cost of university education and ensure wages rise with inflation and the cost of living.
While some may say students take out too much money in loans and need to be responsible for paying it off, it’s important to understand loans can not only cover tuition but also the total cost of attendance for many students, including housing, books and daily expenses like gas and groceries.
UTA’s average cost of attendance for a full-time undergraduate student paying the in-state tuition rate is $29,956 for the 2022-2023 academic year. While many students work through college, it can be difficult and sometimes impossible for a full-time student to balance classes, homework, on-campus obligations and a job that pays well enough to cover nearly $30,000 of expenses.
Looking at the issue on a national scale, the cost of living varies by state and can be unreasonably high in places like California and New York. In these places, the cost of living is 39% and 52% higher, respectively, than the national average, according to RentCafe, a nationwide apartment listing service. Students from working and middle-class families in those states deserve access to a college education despite the high cost of living.
Some may also say this debt forgiveness plan incentivizes people to just take out more money in loans. However, the Biden Administration is taking a one-time measure, according to all available information.
People may also argue they were able to work through college and pay their tuition, so current students should as well. However, wages and tuition were more proportional decades ago. As pointed out earlier, the average cost of tuition at a public four-year institution in 2019 was $9,349. But it was only $804 in 1980, according to the Education Data Initiative.
Meanwhile, today’s average wage has the same purchasing power as 40 years ago, according to the Pew Research Center. It was simply more financially feasible for working students to pay tuition while in school decades ago.
Student loan debt is an issue impacting the lives and futures of many Americans. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that measures like student loan forgiveness are a step in the right direction, but the issue will continue to persist until the barriers to an affordable college education are fully addressed.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporters José Romero and Ayesha Shaji.
