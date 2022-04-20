Participation in elections is vital to Student Governance’s success

Spring 2022 campus elections saw many candidates chosen for leadership positions, promising a direction for the university community. However, the voter numbers don’t reflect the entire UTA community, as a fraction of students voted for referendums or elected student leaders.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes Student Government can play a vital role in influencing student life on campus, and students should pay attention to candidates, election races and what’s happening around campus.
What is Student Governance?
Those who are not a part of or have never been interested in Student Government may not understand its operations and benefits. At UTA, Student Governance is split into two branches: UTA Ambassadors and Student Government.
While the former promotes campus pride and traditions, the latter focuses on policy-making that directly affects educational and campus experiences. Most positions are elected by students and if positions are not filled by student vote, then Student Governance officers appoint them.
Student Governance is a process that has been a part of UTA since 1922 to ensure student voices are heard and well represented. That ideology may not come to fruition if the students don’t participate or voice their perspectives to the elected leaders.
Why should students pay attention to Student Governance?
In the 2022 campus elections, students voted for the new president, vice president, Mr. UTA, Ms. UTA, UTA Ambassadors and the college senators whose job is to represent the students for their respective colleges. Students also got to vote on two referendums.
The Student Life and Community referendum proposed an increase in student union fees to help repay a UT System loan for renovations to the University Center. However, the fee increase wouldn’t have been implemented until fall 2026, once construction would have been completed. As the referendum failed to pass, construction is being shelved.
The Student Green Fund proposed a $5 fee per fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer to implement sustainability initiatives on campus, such as promoting renewable energy, reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and providing student internships. The referendum passed and is awaiting incoming President Jennifer Cowley’s approval.
Those referendums impact the campus, as they propose potential campus changes and directly affect students’ tuition. However, the UTA community doesn’t seem to participate enough to voice their opinions on the matter.
Less than 1,500 votes were counted to determine the results of the referendums, which is just a small portion of UTA students. As of fall 2021, the university has almost 46,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Considering all students taking at least one class are eligible to vote, only around 3% cast their ballots on campus matters.
Yet, that’s an increase compared to the spring 2021 election, where the Student Body president race, which received the most attention, only attracted 814 votes. The most votes a candidate received in the fall 2021 election was 355.
The spring 2022 election turnout was the highest ever for a spring election, UC director David Albart said in a previous interview with The Shorthorn.
These numbers are alarming. Similar to the 2022 Texas primary election, only a fraction of voters are participating on matters that determine everybody’s life. More students should follow campus elections and the proposed referendums to ensure the best representation and an accurate portrayal of the UTA community’s perspective. That’s the best way for Student Governance and constituents to feel truly represented at a diverse, high-population university like UTA.
What is Student Government doing?
During a general body meeting April 12, the Student Senate introduced new resolutions to waive multiple tuition fees and raise minimum wages for student workers on campus.
Resolution 22-08, “Pay-ve the Minimum Way-ge,” asks for a $15/hour minimum wage for all student workers, including those in work-study and campus-led intern programs to offset the cost of fees, tuition and parking. This resolution was referred to the Student Affairs Committee for further research, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Safa Sheikh, Ms. UTA and nursing and health innovation senator, said during the Student Senate meeting that UTA pays her a maximum of 19 hours a week as a current student employee even though she works more than that.
“All student workers, we’re already paying so much money for tuition. We’re already paying so much money to go here, so I definitely do think we should go up to 15,” Sheikh said.
Resolution 22-09, “Make Tuition Fees-able,” calls for UTA to waive fees for services that students don’t use at least once during the semester. These include the intercollegiate athletics fee, shuttle bus fee, library service fee, medical service fee, computer and info tech fee and recreational facility fee. The resolution was referred to the Special Affairs Committee for further research, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
These resolutions, once again, prove Student Government can have a big impact in influencing student life on- and off-campus. Once the Senate approves a resolution, it will move to the Student Body president and vice president who will work with the university administration for implementation.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages the UTA community to reexamine its stance on Student Government and its power in influencing campus life. It’s understandable for students to just simply want to come to campus, attend classes and go home.
However, they should pay more attention to campus proposals and how that may influence their lives, for better or worse.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.