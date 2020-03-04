Opinion: Your bare minimum guide to not being a terrible person this spring break

So you actually worked hard this spring semester and deserve a break. You, along with a horde of other college students, will finally get to see your party, staycation or travel plans come to fruition this upcoming week.
But while you’re doing your best to forget the homework and projects that await you when you return, don’t forget to be mindful. Here’s a bare minimum guide of how to not be a total jerk this spring break.
Don’t trash your dream destination
It may be easy to think of your beach destination as a temporary place; you’ll be there, you’ll party, then you’ll leave. But every year, tons of piles of trash are left on beach shores during spring break, leaving it up to local residents to deal with.
Last year, beaches near North Padre Island were littered with over 30 tons of trash that spring breakers left behind.
Littered bottles and cans, many of which could likely be recycled, are instead left behind to damage beaches and disturb wildlife.
Not cleaning up a shoreside you were so eager to travel to shows a complete lack of consideration and how willing we are to let go of our environmentalist principles when we’re partying. So, try your best to leave the paradise you were so eager to travel to as nice as it was when you got there.
Don’t ignore people in unsafe conditions
Whether you’re partying in Cancun or at your friend’s rager, you could see someone be put into (or put themselves into) a dangerous situation. This includes seeing someone drunk who insists on driving or someone too drunk to give consent to the person they’ve been dancing with all night.
It may seem easy for some of us to see the situation and dismiss it or think it’s none of our business to get involved, but if you were in a situation that could have ruinous results on your life and the lives of others, would you not want to have that preventative safeguard?
Whether you see a friend or a total stranger in a tough spot, don’t let them make decisions that could burden them well beyond spring break.
You drink, you drive, you dumb
You’ve heard it plenty of times before — don’t drink and drive. The amount of campaigning and police outreach work that’s been done to prevent drunk individuals from getting under the wheel makes my head spin. But somehow, this is still an issue; one that should receive extra attention during spring break.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, alcohol-related crashes kill someone every 31 minutes. During spring break 2018, Texas reported 444 crashes involving young drivers under the influence of alcohol.
There are so many things that could go wrong when you decide to drive drunk, things that don’t just impact you.
A $30 Uber is better than a DUI or a fatal accident.
Don’t have too much of a good thing
There are probably going to be a lot of pretty amazing things you’re going to experience during this break whether you’re shoreside, across the globe or relaxing at home.
But it’s probably for the best that you have a balance with whatever you decide to do.
If you travel, try to make some time for family, or at least give yourself one day where you’re relaxed.
If you decide that a staycation is the best route, don’t be a complete hermit. There has to be something you like to go outside to do.
Spring break is a time to unwind and, yes, sometimes wild out. However, having an ideal balance of both will leave you refreshed and better suited to finish out the rest of the semester.
