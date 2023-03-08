Opinion: You can’t put a price on preserving Texas’ nature

i
cada songs, bird calls and trees rustling in the wind — the serene sounds of nature have been ingrained in most of our memories over thousands of years. With our modern hustles growing roots in the city, parks provide escapes to the stillness. But they are becoming increasingly rare due to sprawling urban development.
On Feb. 28, Fairfield Lake State Park, nestled 90 minutes southeast of Dallas, was permanently closed to become a gated community of multimillion-dollar homes and a golf course. The park was a public place for camping and fishing, seeing an annual average of 80,000 visitors.
With the closure, Texas lost one of its over 80 state parks recognized by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. This highlights the state’s neglect in guarding its green spaces against developers trying to turn them into quick profit.
The department had leased the land for free from a corporation for over 50 years. Bloomberg reported that the leaseholder, Vistra Corp., is selling the property to a Dallas-based real estate developer.
The state has known about the impending termination since October 2020, according to The Texas Tribune. A Vistra spokesperson said the company encouraged the state to submit a bid to buy the entire property in 2020, but the state abstained.
Now, Fairfield Lake’s days are numbered, soon to go the way of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax. Fourteen other state parks, including the Metroplex’s own Cedar Hill State Park and Ray Roberts Lake State Park, are similarly leased by the TPWD, according to the Houston Chronicle, and could face the same fate.
Texas fails to pull its weight in the nation’s protected land initiatives. While 12.9% of U.S. land is protected, only 1.67% of Texas land is protected through designations such as national parks, wilderness areas, wildlife refuges and state parks, according to a 2021 United States Geological Survey.
This leaves over 96% unprotected, having no known institutional mandates or legally recognized restrictions to prevent the conversion of natural habitat, according to the USGS.
It’s no coincidence that over 93% of Texas land is privately owned, according to TPWD. While some of this includes the state’s cities and housing, 83% of the state is private farms, ranches or forest lands, according to the Texas Agricultural Land Trust, most of which is undeveloped.
In comparison, California, which the USGS reported has over 22% of its land protected, is only 46% privately owned, according to estimates from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Texas’s high percentage of private ownership, mixed with the state’s rapid growth and booming housing market, creates a dangerous situation for the state’s natural landscapes, with even protected parks at risk from overcrowding. By 2070, the Texas Water Development Board expects the region surrounding the Metroplex to grow by 92%.
Both landowners and property developers have the opportunity to exploit Texas’s situation for profit, permanently destroying the state’s green spaces to build cookie-cutter communities or industrial complexes.
Granted, privately owned land isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The TPWD has initiatives to work with landowners for environmental preservation, and federal programs like the 2018 Farm Bill offer subsidies for private land conservation. However, these programs are only optional and, in the case of Fairfield State Park, aren’t enough.
Developing land into sprawled suburbia is not something that can be undone. Instead of erasing more green space from the state, developers should work with local governments to use already-developed land more efficiently. In turn, the Texas Legislature should prioritize more money to protect the state’s nature.
Texas should work to better subsidize the protection of privately-owned land or buy it outright. Or, under eminent domain laws, the government can seize land from private landowners for public use and the good of the state. For Fairfield Lake, a state representative has already filed a bill to the Legislature that would allow the TPWD to retake the land.
The developer under the contract to buy Fairfield Lake wants $50 million to give up its buying rights, according to The Texas Tribune. While this is a high demand, it’s not unrealistic considering this year’s Legislature’s $32.7 billion budget surplus.
But to similar developers looking to profit at the expense of Texas landscapes — the memory of the nature you killed will long outlive you. In 100 years, people will not remember the amount of green in one’s wallet. They’ll only remember the irreplaceable green spaces one ruined to reap it.
