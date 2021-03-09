Opinion: Women should not be restricted by traditional gender norms

You’re reading She, a series of opinions during Women’s History Month explaining the various issues that women face.
It’s important to remember that women are more than the gender norms that society sets.
Society tells women that having children and getting married is essential, that having a period transitions us into womanhood and that we are best suited for jobs that are traditionally “for women.”
Not all women want those things, and that’s perfectly fine. Society needs to learn to accept it.
Spouses typically find mates they can bear children with, but there is a certain percentage of women who cannot have children. Women were not created just to bring children into the world and marry a partner.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6% of married women aged 15 to 44 years are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying, and about 12% of women in the same age range have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term regardless of marital status.
These women are still women despite not being able to physically carry a child. Infertility doesn’t make someone any less of a woman, and people need to understand that.
In 2019, the U.S. fertility rate declined by 1% from 2018 and has been decreasing for years.
Now more than ever, women are opting out of having children as we are seeing a rise in climate change and violence. Society is wrong to expect all women to just bear children.
Both infertility and lacking a period are stigmas that need to be normalized. Not all women can have children and not all women menstruate, and that is OK.
Getting your first period marks the beginning of a woman’s reproductive years and is often seen as “becoming a woman” as a result, but not all women have periods.
This inability to menstruate does not make someone less of a woman.
Many women experience amenorrhea, a condition that prevents women from getting their period even if they’ve been through puberty, are not pregnant and haven’t gone through menopause.
I began my period in sixth grade, but since then, I have never experienced cramps to a bad extent. Many women do, but everyone experiences it differently, and no one’s experiences are invalid.
This idea that a period defines us as women is crazy because not all women menstruate, and not all who menstruate identify as women. They are not invalid when discussing menstruation.
It surprises me when men in our society say they want someone who will stay at home and take care of children. While I understand that leaving children at daycare isn’t an option for everyone, it’s not OK for women to be squeezed into this expectation.
The roles of women in society have expanded to include more than just stay-at-home mothers and caretakers.
Women are so much more than that.
Women make up 46.8% of the workforce, but only 29.3% of chief executive positions are held by women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
It’s time to make more room for women in the workplace and to treat them with the respect they deserve, the same as we treat our male counterparts.
Let’s change these gender norms in our society and respect women for the choices they make for themselves.
It’s long overdue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.