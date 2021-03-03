Opinion: Women’s issues are social issues that must be addressed by everyone

You’re reading the first installment of She, a series of opinions during Women’s History Month explaining the various issues that women face.
March is Women’s History Month, so it’s a good time to talk about women’s issues.
Let’s start with some statistics.
Globally, 35% of women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence, according to the United Nations Women’s Global Database on Violence against Women. Sadly, that figure is conservative for some populations, with some nations ranging as high as 70%.
According to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data, women of all races, on average, earned only about 80 cents for every $1 earned by men of all races. Mothers in the U.S. are 40% more likely to report having personally felt the negative impact of child care issues on their careers than fathers, according to a Center for American Progress survey.
Further, women fall behind in holding positions of power in the political and economic realm. For example, women make up about 51% of the U.S. population, yet as of election day 2020 only about 24% of Congress members were women. At the statewide level, of 311 executive office positions, women held only 28.9% of those positions.
And, as you know, no woman has held the highest political office in this country.
Violence against women, the gender wage gap, child care, the underrepresentation of women leaders, reproductive rights and period poverty and stigma are just a few of the concerns we think of when we hear the words “women’s issues.”
Now let me ask you to consider this question: Why are these matters “women’s issues”?
My answer is that they are not. The concerns typically understood as “women’s issues” are not women’s domain. Each of these social issues must be addressed by society as a whole and not only a particular population.
We need to reframe the conversation about women’s equity and inclusion and stop designating problematic concerns that have a gender element as issues about women. Because as long as these fall under a gender label, only a portion of the population will recognize the need for change.
In order to reframe our ideas about these social issues, consider how when people talk about women and violence, statistics are presented using passive language. In other words, it seems these problems are just happening to women, as if there are no people or system responsible. For example, one in three women are physically or sexually assaulted.
Now, let me transform the sentence into an active construction – adding in who is doing what to whom.
Men are responsible for the majority of sexual violence against women.
By transforming this statistical statement about women into a statement about men and women, the sentence indicates men’s role. Women are not alone in these so-called women’s issues, and we need to change the way we talk about them in order to change the way we think about them.
When men are left out of the equation, women are left to solve the problems.
The issues you think of as women’s issues are important social issues that need to be tackled by entire communities – from the local to the national and global – in order for equity, inclusion, and justice for all genders.
Now, as you celebrate Women’s History Month, remember there are no women’s issues but rather issues affecting all us humans in complex ways that need everyone’s attention.
